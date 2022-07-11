Stevie J and Faith Evans Fuel Reconciliation Rumors After Spending Holiday Together

Whether or not music stars Faith Evans and Stevie J reached a reconciliation has yet to be publicly confirmed. The celebrity couple has only been married for three short years, but the drama appears to be everlasting. Stevie filed divorce documents, but recently, the two were seen enjoying a holiday together for the second time since the alleged split.

The estranged celebrity couple recently spent the Fourth of July together

Legally, they are heading for divorce, but per their social media activity, the controversial couple is very much together. The Shade Room reposted a clip of the couple spending time together at the beach on July 4. Originally shared on Stevie’s Instagram Stories, the clip shows Evans wearing a braided bun and a purple bathing suit. Stevie stands close by as he records and gives his viewers a glimpse of their day together.

The comment section of the post was riddled with confusion. “She the [sic] only one who can get him together Lmfaoo he be [sic] showing out when she’s not around,” one follower wrote.

Another chimed in, writing: “This is why I mind my business they always go back,” they joked, noting the idea that couples typically break up and makeup.

This isn’t the first time Stevie J and Faith Evans have sparked reconciliation rumors

Their July 4th beach day wasn’t the first time the two have played in the sand together since legally filing for divorce. Just a week after Stevie filed divorce paperwork, Evans posted photos and videos of the two on a beach in Malibu. They both do cartwheels separately in the video. “Get us free, bruh,” Evans captioned the Instagram post while tagging Stevie.

In a separate post, Evans lets spectators know that she’s unbothered by speculation on the state of their marriage. She posted a meme that reads: “Did you know there are 3 places you can stay for free? “In your lane,” Out of my business,” and “over there.” She captioned the post, “right thurr [sic].”

Since the divorce filing, neither Stevie J nor Faith Evans commented on reconciliation. Photos and videos of her with Stevie have not been removed from her page. Stevie also still has images featured of Evans on his page. However, Evans did remove the word “wife” from her bio.

Stevie J and Faith Evans’ divorce proceedings have been messy

News of their divorce was not shocking to many fans, as Evans was arrested for domestic violence during the summer of 2021. The charges were dropped. Following the divorce paperwork becoming public, a tense moment of Stevie accusing Evans of cheating leaked online. The video, which was recorded by Stevie, circulated on social media. He alleges the video was stolen with his stolen luggage and eventually issued an apology to Evans for the ordeal.

The video began with Evans trying to escape, with Stevie not allowing her to do so. While yelling and Evans telling Stevie she hates him as he antagonizes her, Stevie verbally attacks Evans and accuses her of cheating.

“F*** you, too,” Stevie snaps. “I ain’t goin’ nowhere. I hate you, too.” He then accuses her of cheating with other men in his home. “F*** you b**** … How could you disrespect me though?” he asks. “I ain’t do nothing to you. All I did was love you and you do that to me? How could you do that to me?”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

