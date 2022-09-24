Stevie Nicks Dedicated a Touching Performance of ‘Landslide’ to Queen Elizabeth After Her Death

Stevie Nicks recently dedicated an emotional performance of the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide” to Queen Elizabeth after her death. She also shared a touching tribute to the British royal on Instagram. Here’s what Nicks wrote about Queen Elizabeth and what we know about her “Landslide” performance.

Queen Elizabeth died in September at age 96

On Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old and had ruled for seven decades.

The throne immediately passed to the queen’s heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. He was officially proclaimed King Charles III on Sept. 10.

Many celebrities, such as musicians Stevie Nicks and Elton John, have been sharing tributes to the late British royal. The “Your Song” singer posted two Instagram photos of himself meeting the queen on separate occasions, accompanied by a sweet message.

“Today I’ll be joining the rest of the world in remembering Her Majesty The Queen,” he wrote. “My own memories of her are filled with joy and admiration. The Queen honoured me with a CBE, a knighthood and the Companion of Honour. I was lucky enough to perform at three of her Jubilees. They were always joyous and humbling experiences.”

John continued, “But it was the moments out of the public eye that I will most fondly remember her for; dancing together to ‘Rock Around the Clock’ at Windsor Castle or experiencing her great wit, warmth and humour first hand. She served with grace and dedication, and she will be sorely missed.”

Stevie Nicks dedicated a performance of the Fleetwood Mac song ‘Landslide’ to Queen Elizabeth after her death

Elton John isn’t the only famous musician mourning Queen Elizabeth – Stevie Nicks also paid tribute to the British royal.

On the night of the queen’s death, Nicks dedicated a live performance of the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide” to Her Majesty (per ET Canada). She joined several other musicians at the Ravinia Festival at the Pavilion in Highland Park, Illinois.

A song about the challenges and changes of life, “Landslide” features the lyrics, “Well, I’ve been afraid of changin’/ ’Cause I’ve built my life around you/ But time makes you bolder/ Even children get older/ And I’m getting older too.”

The Fleetwood Mac star shared a touching tribute to the British royal on Instagram

Besides dedicating a live performance of “Landslide” to Queen Elizabeth, Stevie Nicks also shared a lengthy Instagram tribute on Sept. 8.

“Elizabeth became Queen on February 6, 1952. Can you imagine having a job for that long?” Nicks wrote. “She said, ‘My whole life will be devoted to your service – whether it is long or short’ – She would never look away – She knew when to get in the way – and she knew when to get out of the way – to think – about what she would do next.”

Nicks continued, “She was very smart – and very beautiful – and she made it very clear to all the brilliant men that surrounded her – that she was the Queen – and they were not. She showed all women how strong they could be – for 70 years she did this. She inspired me. She was an anointed Queen, a beautiful Queen and an unforgettable woman – The world is an empty place without her.”

