Some Stevie Nicks Fans Are Disappointed By the Singer’s Tribute to Queen Elizabeth After Her Death

Stevie Nicks recently dedicated a performance of the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide” to Queen Elizabeth after her death, and shared a touching tribute to the late monarch on Instagram. But some fans aren’t happy with Nicks’ honoring the British royal’s legacy. Here’s why they are slamming the singer for her words about Queen Elizabeth.

(L-R) Stevie Nicks and Queen Elizabeth | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stevie Nicks shared a lengthy Instagram tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death

On Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 after ruling for seven decades. Many celebrities, including Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, paid tribute to the British royal on social media after her death.

“Elizabeth became Queen on February 6, 1952. Can you imagine having a job for that long?” Nicks shared in a lengthy Instagram tribute. “She said, ‘My whole life will be devoted to your service – whether it is long or short’ – She would never look away – She knew when to get in the way – and she knew when to get out of the way – to think – about what she would do next.”

The “Rhiannon” singer continued, “She was very smart – and very beautiful – and she made it very clear to all the brilliant men that surrounded her – that she was the Queen – and they were not. She showed all women how strong they could be – for 70 years she did this. She inspired me. She was an anointed Queen, a beautiful Queen and an unforgettable woman – The world is an empty place without her.”

And on the night of Queen Elizabeth’s death, Nicks dedicated a live performance of the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide” to her at the Ravinia Festival at the Pavilion in Highland Park, Illinois.

Some Stevie Nicks fans aren’t happy about her Instagram tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Many Stevie Nicks fans were upset by her tribute to Queen Elizabeth. They took to the comments section of the singer’s Instagram post to express their feelings.

“Stevie pls i know this isnt you ?,” wrote one fan, while another said, “STEVIE. NOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

“What about the colonizing?” one fan commented, while another echoed, “No mourning colonizers over here.”

One fan wrote, “Please consider the perspective of millions of Black and brown people for whom she was the source of their terror and oppression.”

And another fan commented, “Pretty disappointing seeing this from you.”

RIP Queen Elizabeth II. Her duty and service in the name of subjugation, colonialism, racism, and classism should also be remembered as part of her legacy. An equal society is not possible while monarchy exists. pic.twitter.com/UytGJQzsID — Orge Castellano (@orgecastellano) September 8, 2022

The British monarchy has a problematic history

Although Queen Elizabeth was beloved by many, she was also the symbol of a monarchy with a problematic history.

The royal family’s treatment of Meghan Markle, a biracial woman, has made headlines since she started dating Prince Harry. And the British monarchy has been accused of ignoring and enabling racism for years (per Insider).

For example, Queen Elizabeth I (who ruled from 1558 to 1603) was connected to British slave trade in the 1500s. She publicly supported Captain John Hawkins, who captured 300 Africans and exchanged them for goods in 1562.

More recently, there has been an outcry to change the royal honors medal. Many find it highly offensive and believe it resembles the 2020 murder of George Floyd. The royal family failed to respond to these claims, and Queen Elizabeth II never publicly acknowledged her ancestor’s racist actions before her death.

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Said ‘It’s Possible’ She and Lindsey Buckingham Would Have Married If They’d Never Joined Fleetwood Mac