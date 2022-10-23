Stevie Nicks Let Friend Reese Witherspoon Name 1 Song From ‘In Your Dreams’

Stevie Nicks and Reese Witherspoon have known each other for years, and the Fleetwood Mac star even let the actor name one song from her In Your Dreams album. Here’s what we know about Nicks and Witherspoon’s friendship and which track the “Legally Blonde” star named.

Stevie Nicks allowed Reese Witherspoon to name a song from ‘In Your Dreams’

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks recorded her 2011 album In Your Dreams in her home studio in Los Angeles. It was her first studio album in 10 years.

She worked on it with friend and producer Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, and they documented the recording process. Together, they directed a documentary about making the album, titled Stevie Nicks: In Your Dreams. The film received a nomination for the Audience Award at the 2013 SXSW Film Festival.

Nicks described making the album to Harper’s Bazaar in 2011. “We’d have dinners for 12 every night. It was the best time of my life,” she said.

The publication added that Reese Witherspoon, described as a “new friend” of Nicks, came over for a recording session and ended up naming the song “Cheaper than Free.”

Stevie Nicks explained how Reese Witherspoon named the ‘In Your Dreams’ song

Stevie Nicks described how Reese Witherspoon came to name the song “Cheaper Than Free.”

“We went to Village Recorders [in L.A.] to do our basic drum and bass tracks, and Reese Witherspoon came down,” she told Spinner UK (per Songfacts). “Dave was going to be taking a week in Nashville to do some recording, and she said, ‘Well, I have a condo there, and if you want to stay there, you can.’

Nicks continued, “I said, ‘That would be cheap, Dave.’ And Reese said, ‘What’s cheaper than free?’” Stewart and Nicks looked at each other and said, “‘Oh my God! What a great country song this could be.’”

Nicks said she didn’t take the song seriously at first, but it ended up being a favorite. “I thought it was going to be a tongue-in-cheek goofy song, and it ended up to be anything but,” she shared. “We were both very surprised. I believe in my heart that that song will live on forever. I said to everybody, ‘We have to really treat this song with kid gloves, because this may be the best song that Dave Stewart and Stevie Nicks ever does.’”

The Fleetwood Mac singer said the Oscar-winning actor was ‘too old’ to play her in a movie

Although Stevie Nicks allowed her friend Reese Witherspoon to name one of her In Your Dreams songs, the singer told the Cruel Intentions actor she could not play her in a movie.

“I’ve already told [Reese] she’s almost too old,” Nicks told Entertainment Tonight Canada at the premiere of the In Your Dreams documentary (per Rolling Stone).

The Fleetwood Mac star would have once loved for Witherspoon to portray her, but she believed too much time had passed. “I love her, but she’s like, ‘I could play your mother.’ I’m like ‘O.K.,’” Nicks said. Nicks commented on Witherspoon’s age in 2013, when the actor was 37 and the singer was 65.

Witherspoon has played a musician in a biopic before. She won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award for her portrayal of June Carter in the 2005 movie Walk the Line.

