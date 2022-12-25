Stevie Nicks Reveals Her Favorite Fleetwood Mac Songs

Stevie Nicks is one of the world’s most beloved singer-songwriters. Best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, Nicks is widely regarded as one of the most prominent storytellers in American rock and folk. Her stage style is unique and her sound iconic. And as a private person, Nicks surrounds herself with a mysterious aura. However, she has opened up about her deep connection to her music, including her all-time favorite Fleetwood Mac songs.

Stevie Nicks discusses her favorite Fleetwood Mac songs

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks started writing and singing songs with her then-boyfriend, Lindsey Buckingham. After they joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, she began her rise to prominence, writing and singing songs that resonated with fans worldwide. Although the music icon has recorded many iconic songs during her career, a few stand out to the star.

In 2009, Nicks sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss a few of her favorite singles, including “Gypsy,” “Sara,” and “Landslide.”

Regarding “Gypsy,” Nicks said she wrote the song well before she became famous, with the lyrics recalling a time when she slept on a mattress on the floor while trying to make ends meet.

And discussing her hit song “Sara,” she said, “It was about Mick [Fleetwood]’s and my relationship, and it was about one I went into after Mick [and I broke up].”

Notably, Stevie Nicks’ favorite Fleetwood Mac songs represent specific moments in her life. “Landslide” is possibly her top track because it’s an allegory for her deep love and devotion to her music, Far Out reports.

Which Fleetwood Mac song does the singer resent?

However, Stevie Nicks doesn’t love all the songs she has sung. “Go Your Own Way,” off the iconic Fleetwood Mac album Rumours, is one she doesn’t especially like. The song, which Buckingham wrote about his breakup with Nicks, features the line, “Tell me why/ Everything turned around/Packing up/Shacking up is all you want to do.”

Nicks admitted to Rolling Stone she “resented” the song, specifically those lyrics. “I very, very much resented him telling the world that ‘packing up, shacking up’ with different men was all I wanted to do. He knew it wasn’t true. It was just an angry thing that he said.”

Nicks also remarked that every time she sang the song on stage, she wanted to “kill” Buckingham for pushing her buttons with those lyrics.

Stevie Nicks wrote the hit Fleetwood Mac song ‘Dreams’ in only 10 minutes

Though the Fleetwood Mac bandmates wrote many iconic songs, only one of their songs ever made it to number one on the Billboard charts.

“Dreams,” another song off Rumours, became the group’s highest-charting hit. And Nicks wrote it in only 10 minutes.

“I sat down on the bed with my keyboard in front of me, found a drum pattern, switched my little cassette player on, and wrote ‘Dreams’ in about 10 minutes,” she told Rolling Stone. “Right away, I liked the fact that I was doing something with a dance beat because that made it a little unusual for me.”

Rumours stands as Fleetwood Mac’s most lauded album. As for Nicks, she has remained a vital part of the music scene, regularly touring the world and performing her beloved songs for audiences of all ages.