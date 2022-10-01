Stevie Nicks Said She Never Really Recovered From Her Breakup With Joe Walsh: ‘There Was No Other Man in the World For Me’

Stevie Nicks and Joe Walsh had an intense relationship, and she considered him one of the great loves of her life. Eventually, though, they had to call things off. Walsh began to worry that the couple’s cocaine usage would end up killing one of them and felt that the best thing to do was distance himself from Nicks. While she doesn’t hold any resentment toward him for ending the relationship, Nicks said it was very difficult to recover from the breakup.

Stevie Nicks | Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images

Stevie Nicks said she fell in love at first sight with Joe Walsh

Nicks has had several loves of her life, but she said that her “great, great love” was Joe Walsh. She fell in love with him at first sight.

Joe Walsh | Michael Putland/Getty Images

“Why do you love somebody? Why do you love them so much that when they walk in the room your heart jumps out of your chest? I don’t know,” she told the Telegraph. “But I fell in love with Joe at first sight from across the room, in the bar at the Mansions Hotel in Dallas. I looked at him and I walked across the room and I sat on the bar stool next to him, and two seconds later I crawled into his lap, and that was it.”

She admitted that she loved him so much that she would have given up her music career for him.

She said that it was hard to recover from the breakup

In their relationship, Walsh and Nicks were heavily using drugs, and he began to worry that one of them would die if they stayed together. Their relationship ended when Walsh went to Australia and had a friend of Nicks give her a message from him.

“He told my friend he’d gone to Australia because he’s a coward,” Nicks said, per the book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours by Zoe Howe. “He said, ‘Tell Stevie I’m going because both of us are doing so much coke that one of us is going to die.'”

She said that she had a hard time recovering from the split. Still, she is happy for Walsh.

“It took me a long, long time to get over it – if I ever got over it,” Nicks said. “There was no other man in the world for me. And it’s the same today, even though Joe is married and has two sons. He met somebody in rehab and got married. And I think he’s happy.”

Joe Walsh said he was flattered by Stevie Nicks’ comments about him

Walsh shared that he was flattered that Nicks called him the great love of her life.

Stevie Nicks | Paul Natkin/Getty Images

“I’m very humbled by it,” he told Interview Magazine in 2012. “She’s a great songwriter, a great singer and a great person. We spent about a year together, and she helped me write a bunch of music, and I helped her write her music. We had a great relationship. Romantically, it shifted, but in terms of friends and respect for each other, that’s all still there. She’s really a great person. Anybody who knows her will tell you that. And she’s a national treasure. Anything she sings, you immediately know it’s her. If it’s on the radio, you don’t change stations, you listen to it.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

