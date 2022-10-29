Stevie Nicks Said This Tragic ‘Twilight’ Movie Scene ‘Happened to [Her] Twice’ 

Stevie Nicks is a fan of the Twilight movie series, and she even wrote a song based on one of the films. The Fleetwood Mac star revealed that a scene from one of the vampire movies “happened to [her] twice.” Here’s which scene Nicks related to her own love life, and which relationship with another famous musician she might have been talking about.

Stevie Nicks said this scene in the ‘Twilight’ series movie ‘New Moon’ happened to her ‘twice’

Stevie Nicks said she could relate to a particular scene in New Moon, the second installment of the Twilight movie series based on the books by Stephenie Meyer.

“I saw New Moon when I was on tour with Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks told Harper’s Bazaar in April 2011. “When Bella just sat there in the window, crying for months because she thought she’d never see him again.”

The singer shared that the depressing scenario had happened to her on more than one occasion. “It’s happened to me twice, when there was no explanation,” she said. “It was just over.”

Stevie Nicks was so inspired by the ‘Twilight’ movie scene she wrote a song about it

Stevie Nicks was so inspired by the New Moon scene that she wrote the song “Moonlight (a Vampire’s Dream).” It contains the lyrics, “Burning like a candle in the middle / She’s lonely, lost, she’s disconnected / She finds no comfort in her surroundings / Beautiful, insecure, she has nothing / She moves from situation to situation, like a ghost.”

And when she finished touring with Fleetwood Mac, she went home and recorded her first studio album in 10 years, called In Your Dreams. Nicks collaborated with Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics on the album, and she even let her friend Reese Witherspoon name the song “Cheaper Than Free.”

The Fleetwood Mac Star’s relationship with the Eagles’ Joe Walsh may have been one of the romances she was talking about

Stevie Nicks didn’t specify which relationships ended like Bella’s in New Moon, “with no explanation.” But it’s not hard to take a look at the singer’s romantic history and take a guess.

The Fleetwood Mac star has dated many famous musicians, including two of her bandmates and more than one member of the Eagles. But she was enamored with Joe Walsh, the Eagles’ singer and guitarist.

“My great, great love was Joe Walsh,” Nicks told the Telegraph in September 2007, revealing that she fell in love with Walsh at first sight when they met in 1983.

Nicks described the end of her relationship with Walsh in the book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours by Zoe Howe.

“He said, ‘If you walk out that door, you basically cease to exist.’ I just didn’t stop walking,” Nicks said.

The singer suggested she may have never recovered from her breakup with Walsh. “It took me a long, long time to get over it – if I ever got over it,” Nicks said. “Because there was no other man in the world for me. And it’s the same today, even though Joe is married and has two sons. He met somebody in rehab and got married. And I think he’s happy.”

