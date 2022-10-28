What Stevie Nicks Thought of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Landslide’ Performance on ‘Glee’

Gwyneth Paltrow performed the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide” on an episode of Glee, and the original singer Stevie Nicks revealed what she thought of the actor’s performance. Here’s what Nicks said about Paltrow and the rest of the Glee cast.

Stevie Nicks said she didn’t ‘care’ that Gwyneth Paltrow covered ‘Landslide’ on ‘Glee’

In season 2 of Glee, the show dedicated an entire episode to Fleetwood Mac’s iconic album Rumours. The episode featured the songs “Dreams,” “Never Going Back Again,” and “Go Your Own Way.” A separate episode of the show featured Gwyneth Paltrow performing the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide,” written by Stevie Nicks. Paltrow is married to one of the show’s creators, Brad Falchuk.

During a rehearsal for her tour with Rod Stewart, Nicks made an announcement. “The Glee album with Gwyneth’s ‘Landslide’ just hit number one,” she said (per Harper’s Bazaar). There were reportedly a few audible grumbles at the news. “Ka-ching, ka-ching,” Nicks responded. “I don’t care who sings it. As long as they keep singing it.”

And, during a conversation with a journalist for Woman’s Day, the reporter brought up Paltrow’s Glee performance. “I felt like Santana and Brittany [played by Naya Rivera and Heather Morris] could’ve done that on their own,” said the journalist. “Even though I love Gwyneth, and I have no problem with Gwyneth…”

To which Nicks responded, “Absolutely.”

Stevie Nicks visited the ‘Glee’ cast on set

Stevie Nicks is a self-professed Glee fan, and she even visited the cast on set. Dianna Agron, who played cheerleader Quinn Fabray, said the Fleetwood Mac star brought the cast to tears.

“She kind of made us all cry,” said Agron (via Yahoo). “Because she came and she said, ‘If I hadn’t been a musician, I would have been a teacher. And I would’ve hoped to send this message to kids – that although there are very important things like math and science and learning, you know, kind of the things that get you through life, there’s also [the idea that] you need to find joy. And whether that’s through music or dance or things like that, you need to have outlets in your life.’”

The Fleetwood Mac star revealed what Lea Michele said about her set visit

Dianna Agron wasn’t the only Glee cast member Stevie Nicks impressed. The Fleetwood Mac star later revealed what Lea Michele, who stars as Fanny Brice on Broadway’s Funny Girl, said about her set visit.

“Lea Michele told me I was the only one, out of all the big, old songs they’d performed, who’d come to the studio or even called to say they liked it,” Nicks told Harper’s Bazaar. “Those kids are spectacular.”

