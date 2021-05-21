Stevie Wonder Played a Special Message On the Harmonica in a Mariah Carey Song

For over five decades, Stevie Wonder has entertained audiences everywhere with his classic songs and electric stage presence. Throughout that time, the Grammy-winning singer has also inspired countless artists who have come after him — one of them being none other than the iconic Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey & Stevie Wonder during The 1998 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States | SGranitz/WireImage

Mariah Carey has looked up to Stevie Wonder for decades

In her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the “Fantasy” singer reflected on her relationship with Wonder and other legendary artists including Prince.

“Of all the musicians and all the music I’ve been inspired by, Stevie Wonder would have to be my favorite,” Carey admitted. “As a writer and composer he is a deep diver. He goes all the way to the floor of his soul and brings back treasures so vivid, so full of emotion, they sonically shift your composition. And as a singer, he delivers with complete honesty and heart.”

“He is truly my diamond standard,” she added.

Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey during Vibe 3rd Annual Quincy Jones Achievement Award Honoring Kedar Massenburg at Supper Club in New York City, New York, United States | Johnny Nuñez/WireImage

Stevie Wonder touched Mariah Carey with his appreciation for the little things

She went on to gush about when Wonder presented her with the Artist of the Decade award at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards. When he asked about the Christmas tree at the venue, Carey knew that she and Wonder’s connection ran deep.

“I often think about that moment when he asked about the Christmas lights on the tree,” she said. “This man who has brought so much pure joy to people all around the globe, spanning generations, through the power of his incredible musical contribution — a man who has lit up the world with his presence and his songs, a man who has done so much for humanity — was asking to have a twinkle described to him.”

“In that moment, ‘Mr. Wonderful’ showed me how to not take the simple things for granted and confirmed a Christmas tree can bring happiness, seen and unseen, as long as it is made from love.”

Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder chat on stage at BET Honors 2012 at the Warner Theatre on January 14, 2012 in Washington, DC | Paul Morigi/WireImage

Stevie Wonder played a special message on the harmonica in 1 Mariah Carey song

“I have had the privilege to work with him a few times,” Carey continued. “Once, he even played me some new material he was working on and asked my opinion. One of the greatest songwriters ever casually let me listen to his work and was genuinely interested in my feedback — as a musician.”

Carey went on to describe a time when Wonder’s personality shined through in one of her own songs.

“A musical moment I will always treasure was an ad-lib he did on my song ‘Make It Look Good’ on Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse,” she recounted. “Right at the very beginning, he says or plays, ‘I love you, Mariah,’ through his harmonica! And then laughs his sweet, brilliant, healing laugh, and then the song begins.”

“It was like a little blessing before the meal,” she said of the small, loving touch. “He played his distinctive harmonica throughout the whole thing, as only Stevie Wonder can.”