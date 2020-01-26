Sting’s Reaction To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit – ‘Poor Lad’

The departure of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from the royal family this month has dominated headlines everywhere. And, it seems, everyone has an opinion on the couple’s decision to scale back as senior royals.

From Piers Morgan to Markle’s own father, there is no lack of opinion on the pair’s move to North America.

British musician Sting was recently asked to offer his views on Megxit. Here’s what the usually media-shy Roxanne pop star had to say.

Sting performed at the Queen’s birthday celebration in 2018

The former Police singer had the honor, along with Jamaican reggae star Shaggy, of performing for Queen Elizabeth’s birthday at the Royal Albert Hall with a roster of performers including Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, and Shawn Mendes to celebrate her 92nd birthday in 2018.

Prince Harry at the time said, “Tonight we are celebrating the Queen’s Birthday but Your Majesty, if you do not mind me saying, you are not someone who is easy to buy gifts for.”

As for Sting, he acknowledged his pop-reggae performance with Shaggy was probably not the queen’s cup of tea.

“We are going to be playing for Her Majesty. I’m not sure we are her musical taste, frankly. We are going to do our best and if we don’t, well, we will be in the Tower the next morning.”

He received the CBE in 2003

The British Empire awards various honors on certain citizens, depending on what their contributions have been.

These include: Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), knighthood or damehood (KBE and DBE), and Companion of Honour (CH).

Sting received the CBE for his contribution, of course, to music. The 68-year-old said at the time, “I’m surprised and flattered to receive this honor…If my mum and dad were still here they would be made up.”

Sting’s reaction to the Sussexes’ departure

After Harry and Meghan announced via Instagram that they would “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent,” a gathering was called at the queen’s Sandringham estate to talk more about the matter.

Following that meeting, Queen Elizabeth released a statement saying, in part, “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter this week, Sting discussed his life, his music, and of course, the royals, specifically his reaction to Harry and Meghan’s exit.

“I think the press are making more of it than even the royal family are. I mean, he has every right to make his own life. He’s only seventh in line at the throne. Have your own life, you know? It’s ridiculous what they’re making of it. Poor lad.”

Leave it to Sting to bring sense and moderation to this polarizing topic.

