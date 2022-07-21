‘Stranger Things 4’ Fan Theory Suspects Jason Could Return in Season 5

Jason Carver (Mason Dye) died a gruesome death in Stranger Things Season 4. But not everyone is convinced he’s gone for good. One fan theory explains how the jock could return in season 5 of the hit Netflix series.

How did Jason die in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?

Mason Dye as Jason Carver in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4 introduces viewers to Jason Carver (Mason Dye). After Vecna kills the high school athlete’s girlfriend, Jason blames Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and the Hellfire Club for her death.

Believing they’re a devilish cult, Jason goes on a mission to destroy them. His crusade takes him to Vecna’s/Henry’s abandoned home, where he finds Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink).

After Jason fights with Lucas for what feels like forever, Lucas knocks Jason out, and the jock falls to the floor. And when Vecna’s Upside Down fissure strikes the house, it rips Jason in half.

Some fans think Jason will return in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Jason literally split in the Stranger Things Season 4 finale. But not everyone is convinced he’s gone for good.

Knowing how unpredictable the supernatural series can be, some fans think Jason will return in season 5. One fan points out that he died similarly to 001/Henry and that he could return as Vecna’s soldier.

“What if Jason didn’t really die but got sent to the Upside Down and Vecna’s gonna use him as his minion,” the Reddit user wrote. “It might really fit after Jason didn’t believe any of that magical s*** and now he’s gonna be the one attacking Eleven and the others.”

“Also, we didn’t actually see him die,” another Redditor added. “It was kind of implied since he was cut in half. If I’ve learned anything from Stranger Things [sic] it’s that when someone doesn’t die for sure on screen then they aren’t dead — i.e., Hopper, 011, and Brenner.”

But other fans don’t think that would or should happen.

“Jason got cut in half,” a Reddit user replied. “He’s dead. Let it go.”

Star Caleb McLaughlin doesn’t think Jason was a real villain at heart

Caleb McLaughlin, the actor who plays Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things, recently discussed his character’s dynamic with Jason. And despite their brutal fight in the season 4 finale, the actor thinks Jason wasn’t evil at heart.

“Jason was just misunderstood,” McLaughlin told IndieWire. “Jason took Lucas in, was trying to show him the ropes — maybe he was arrogant, a little obnoxious, but he wasn’t racist. He wasn’t really that bad.”

McLaughlin didn’t reveal whether Jason would return for Stranger Things Season 5. But he admitted he hopes to see a much grittier storyline.

“I want people’s hearts to be broken — again,” McLaughlin said. “I feel like a good story ends — not sad, but just a real ending. Happily ever after, that’s like, like back in the day. That’s Disney Channel; that’s Nickelodeon.

“We’re Stranger Things,” the actor added. “We’re raw. This is not PG-13 anymore; this is rated R. We gotta bring it home. I know season 5 is going to be darker if anything — if that’s possible.”

