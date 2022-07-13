‘Stranger Things 4’: Those Weren’t Joseph Quinn’s Hands During ‘Master of Puppets’ Solo but He Did Learn the Whole Song—Watch Here

Netflix’s Stranger Things featured a “Running Up That Hill” musical moment, thanks to Kate Bush. For one scene, Eddie Munson put on the performance of a lifetime, jamming out to “Master of Puppets” by Metallica.

The Stranger Things actor actually learned the guitar play for this song, appearing in a non-costume rehearsal Twitter video.

‘Stranger Things’ featured Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the season 4 finale

The most metal concert era wouldn’t be complete without some Metallica. In an effort to save the world from Vecna, Eddie Munson (portrayed by Joseph Quinn) plugged in his electric guitar and serenaded the upside down to “Master of Puppets” by Metallica.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” Metallica posted on their Facebook page.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away,” they wrote. “it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer! How crazy cool is that?”

Aiden Fisher played guitar for close-ups of ‘Master of Puppets’ in ‘Stranger Things’

Yes, Quinn actually places the guitar. According to Yahoo, though, Aiden Fisher’s hands were filmed for the close-up guitar shredding. Not to worry, Eddie Munson fans — for most of the scene, Quinn performed an upside down-exclusive version of the Metallica song.

“It was a combination of both, really,” Quinn said during an interview with Collider. “I played guitar since I was very young, so I was lucky that I had a foundation there. But as I said, when I read the scripts, the next morning I went out and bought a guitar and manically started learning ‘Master of Puppets.’”

“On the day, me and Gaten just got up on top of the camper van and just got into it,” he added. “It was very fun. I played most of it. We got a kind of black belt metal guitarist to come in and do the solo because I’m a human being. It’s very fast, but the rest of it, I tried my best to understand that. It was very fun.”

Joseph Quinn played ‘Master of Puppets’ by Metallica in a now-viral social media video

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s son, Tye, played “additional guitar tracks” for the Stranger Things version of this song. Still, some credit is given to Quinn, who actually learned how to play “Master of Puppets” for this scene. In fact, Quinn even took to social media, posting a video of himself rehearsing out of costume.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Stranger Things used music as a method of storytelling. The same season highlighted “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, propelling the song onto the Billboard Hot 100 music chart.

