‘Stranger Things:’ Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Be Eleven’s Best Friend

In the first season, Eleven befriended the Hawkins Middle School AV Club. Still, one celebrity wants to be friends with this Stranger Things character. Here’s what Megan Thee Stallion said about being a “super fan” of the Netflix original series (and Millie Bobby Brown).

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ features Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

As one of their most popular original shows, Netflix debuted Stranger Things in 2016. The series introduced viewers to the rag-tag Hawkins Middle School AV Club, tasked with saving their Indiana hometown.

As one of the main characters in the series, Millie Bobby Brown portrays the powerful Eleven (nicknamed El by her friends). This character snagged several celebrity fans, including the Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion wants to be Eleven’s best friend — named ‘Twelve’

She’s the artist behind “Body” and “Savage,” releasing Traumazine in 2022. In addition to being the “Hot Girl Coach,” Megan Thee Stallion is a Stranger Things superfan, sharing her love for the cast and the story.

For “Stranger Things Day,” Netflix shared a video of Millie Bobby Brown learning that Megan Thee Stallion is a super fan. Brown mentioned “WAP,” a song performed at the Grammy Awards, and her love for the Traumazine artist. The feeling is mutual.

“My mind is blown. I literally love Stranger Things, I love you in Stranger Things,” Megan thee Stallion said in the Twitter video. “I want to be in Stranger Things because you are in Stranger Things. At this point, just tag me in the show, or make me Eleven’s best friend. I’ll be Twelve.”

Recently, Megan thee Stallion acted as herself for the Marvel series She-Hulk, even twerking alongside the main character to “Body.” It’s unclear when, or if, Megan Thee Stallion will make her Stranger Things debut. The series is already in production for its upcoming season.

Which celebrities watch Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things?’

According to BBC, Stranger Things and its cast have plenty of celebrity fans. That includes Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Terry Crews, Robert Downey Jr. of Marvel’s Iron Man, and the cast of Modern Family.

“Can you just, like, tell them that they’re amazing,” Radcliffe said during an interview on The Morning Show with Nick Grimshaw, “and just ask them — as a person who started out acting really young — how are they so good? I wasn’t that good as a kid. Have the decency to be less good at acting, please!”

The Stranger Things actors reacted to the shoutout, with Brown noting, “he said, ‘I wasn’t very good when I was young’ — He was Harry Potter!”

Although it’s not confirmed, thanks to a GQ interview with David Harbour, fans expect the next Stranger Things season to premiere around the summer of 2024. Until then, already-released episodes are available on Netflix.

