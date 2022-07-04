‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Spoilers: Eddie Munson Plays Metallica Song in Upside Down

The Upside Down gets the most epic metal concert in the history of Hawkins in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. Since the start of Netflix’s fourth season, fans have speculated about Eddie Munson’s storyline, his possible death, and what metal song he will play to stop Vecna. It was time for Eddie to show off his guitar skills in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 with a song by Metallica.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. ]

What is the song Eddie Munson plays in the Upside Down?

The fourth season’s trailers teased Eddie to engage in the ultimate metal guitar solo in the Upside Down. On top of a trailer, surrounded by amps and aided by Dustin, Eddie’s solo catches the attention of Demobats. But the small clip had fans fearing the guitar solo would lead to something worse and the tragic fate of Eddie’s death.

Fans soon noticed clues to the character’s story and what song he would play. His tattoos were a warning and a hint. One of Eddie’s tattoos is of a monster being puppeted by a hand. The theory was that Eddie would play Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.“

Fans watched as their theories about Eddie’s storyline came true in the final two episodes. After fortifying Eddie’s trailer in the Upside Down, Dustin and Eddie plug in the amps and rock out to Metallica in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. All while Eddie dedicated the solo to Chrissy.

‘Master of Puppets’ by Metallica was the perfect song choice in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

The Duffer brothers are pros of messing with fans and adding hidden meaning behind their characters. Fans would agree that Eddie playing Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 was the best choice. The song title itself could play into Vecna’s method of murder.

Vecna can manipulate his victims from the Upside Down before their deaths. The villain has puppeted the characters from the very start of the series. The Metallica song was also at the height of fame during the 80s as metal music became every parent’s worst fear. It makes sense that the series’s resident metalhead and “freak” play the song.

Joseph Quinn told the LA Times that the song perfectly fit into the series, “I think this is the only world in which something like that can happen, and it doesn’t feel like a pastiche. It doesn’t feel forced. And hilariously, it doesn’t feel melodramatic. It just feels right. And more than anything, it just feels fun.”

Much like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” the series using the Metallica song has brought it back to billboard stardom. It will also be now remembered as Eddie Munson’s song.

Eddie sacrifices himself to save the group

Eddie playing the Metallica song was one part of the character’s epic journey in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. After distracting the Demonbats from Creel House, Eddie and Dustin retreat to Hawkins. But before Eddie goes, he realizes the Demobats could break into the trailer.

To buy some time, Eddie lures the Demobats away on a bike. As he falls and runs away, Eddie stops to fight. He remembers showing he was a coward and ran when Chrissy died. At the end of his story in Stranger Things 4 Volume, Eddie dies in Dustin’s arm and tells him, “I love you, man.”

