‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Jamie Campbell Bower Might’ve Teased Vecna’s Return

Netflix subscribers can look forward to more episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 on July 1, 2022. With the new episodes come new questions regarding Vecna’s fate. Season 4 volume 1 revealed how Vecna became a supervillain — and actor Jamie Campbell Bower might’s just teased that the villain will return in Stranger Things Season 5.

[Spoiler alert: Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 spoilers ahead.]

Are Vecna and the Mind Flayer the same? How the 2 villains connect

Vecna | Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 continues to focus on Vecna as the main villain, and it’s entirely likely fans will continue to see Vecna in Stranger Things Season 5. So, are Vecna and the Mind Flayer the same?

Both Vecna and the Mind Flayer live in the Upside Down, but they are not the same. The Mind Flayer took over Will Byers’ body in earlier seasons of the show, and it also went after Billy in season 3. The monster uses the bodies of humans as hosts to spy on the real world. It’s the largest monster in the Upside Down with the goal of killing Eleven, as Eleven seems to be its only real adversary who can destroy it.

Vecna is the most human-like monster Stranger Things has ever developed. It seems Vecna and the Mind Flayer work together, as Vecna can create portals between the Upside Down and the regular world with its kills. Vecna’s ability to travel between worlds easily makes it the perfect ally to the Mind Flayer, Screen Rant explains.

Will Vecna return in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5? Jamie Campbell Bower left a clue

Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven | Netflix

The end of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 gave more information about the humble beginnings of Vecna. So, will fans get more of Vecna in Stranger Things Season 5?

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of Vecna returning for the final season. “Let me put it this way: I know about season five,” he told the publication. “Take from that what you will.”

While speaking to the publication, Bower noted fans can expect to see more of the “human” side of Vecna as season 4 goes on. “I think what you will see is more of the human aspect of Vecna,” Bower noted. “Let me say that much. And there’s a huge, great, cool thing — I need to keep my mouth closed! — but there’s a huge, great, cool thing you see as well! You still witness a bit more of an evolution — quite a bit more of an evolution, particularly for Vecna and Henry to Vecna.”

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 will likely show more deaths from Vecna

LET’S DO THIS.

st4 vol 2. july 1. only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/18lq9wxTbp — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 21, 2022

If fans are slated to see Vecna in Stranger Things Season 5, that means the villain will likely continue to slaughter in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. And fans already have their predictions regarding who will live and die.

Many fans suspect Steve Harrington won’t live to see season 5. It’s possible Steve will do all he can to save Nancy from the Upside Down and Vecna, thus resulting in his death. Additionally, many fans think Eddie Munson’s demise draws near. Because Eddie plays the guitar, it’s possible he’ll use his guitar-playing skills to play a favorite song for a friend who’s cast under Vecna’s spell — but this could certainly put him in harm’s way.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 releases July 1, 2022, on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Deaths: 3 Characters We Predict Won’t Make it Out Alive