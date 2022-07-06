‘Stranger Things’ Seasons Ranked, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Stranger Things ups the ante with its riveting storylines each season. With Stranger Things 4 marking a shift for the leading characters, the introduction of Vecna, and the death of multiple characters, does it top as the highest-ranked season? Out of four seasons of the Netflix series, there is one that takes the cake on Rotten Tomatoes.

Is ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 the worst season?

Regarding rankings from Rotten Tomatoes, the fourth season of Stranger Things gets a significantly lower score than previous installments. The Stranger Things season ranks with 89%. It is still not certified fresh by the site, but it has been the talk of the town ever since its initial premiere in May.

The main characters are in for the battle of their lives when they meet the mastermind behind the Upside Down. As the group is divided between Hawkins, Russia, and California, they fight to stay alive. For Stranger Things 4, Eleven tries to regain her powers as the rest of the crew and Eddie Munson learn the reality of Vecna/ Henry Creel.

The season was the thing of nightmares as the Duffer Brothers included more horror and gore. They also issued a violence warning title. Fans were unprepared for the fourth season as Volume 2 broke fans’ hearts.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 has one of the lowest scores from Rotten Tomatoes

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: Were Eddie Munson Death Theories Accurate? – Here’s What Happened to the Metalhead

Before the fourth season, Stranger Things Season 3 had the lowest score among the rest of the installments. It also ranks with an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The season had fans on the edge of their seats. It was tagged as one of the best seasons yet.

The main characters go through a lot in the season with the Upside Down and in their personal lives. The newly opened Starcourt Mall becomes a focal point for Hawkins and the ultimate hangout spot. Between Eleven and Mike’s teen romance to friendships, turmoil soon follows.

While the gate to the Upside Down is closed, Will feels the presence of something from another dimension. The characters soon realize their biggest enemy is not gone as the residents of Hawkins are disappearing.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 has the Mindflayer wreak havoc in the small town

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: How Could Eddie Return? Joseph Quinn Has a Plausible Idea

In second place with the highest ranked score from Rotten Tomatoes is Stranger Things Season 2. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 94% score. The second season occurs in the fall of 1984, with Will at the center of turmoil. He becomes the victim and is under the control of the Mindflayer. The large other worldly creature puts the characters and Hawkins at risk.

Meanwhile, Hopper and the others try to learn more about the Upside Down and its mysteries. The second season introduces the beloved character Max and her complex stepbrother Billy. The season gained fame among fans for the heartbreaking death of a new character.

Is ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1 the best of the entire Netflix series?

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’: The Subtle Clues Hinting at Will’s Sexuality

It is no surprise that the best season out of the series is the first. The one that started it all and introduced audiences to their beloved main characters. Regarding Stranger Things seasons ranked, the first season wins the prize with a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The small town of Hawkins becomes the focal point for the inexplicable supernatural. Unbeknownst to the residents, the Hawkins National Laboratory performs secret experiments on opening a gate to another dimension. The season’s story begins when a creature from the Upside Down kidnaps Will.

While Dustin, Mike, and Lucas meet Eleven, Joyce and Hopper look for Will. A young girl who escaped the laboratory has minimal communications skills, loves Eggo’s, and has telekinetic powers. Eleven is connected to the Upside Down and helps them bring back Will.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: How Season 4 Sets Up the End of the Series