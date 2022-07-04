Stray Kids Postpone Tour Dates After Lee Know, Felix, and I.N Test Positive for COVID-19

The K-pop group Stray Kids kicked off the North American leg of their Stray Kids 2nd World Tour “MANIAC” in June. On July 3, Live Nation and JYP Entertainment announced that Stray Kids members Lee Know, Felix, and I.N recently tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Because of this, two tour dates from Stray Kids 2nd World Tour “MANIAC” have been indefinitely postponed.

Lee Know, Felix, and I.N of Stray Kids tested positive for COVID-19

The K-pop band held concerts as part of the “MANIAC” tour on June 28, June 29, and July 1. On July 3, Live Nation and JYP Entertainment published an announcement for fans.

In the announcement, JYP Entertainment shared that Lee Know, Felix, and I.N of Stray Kids tested positive for the coronavirus.

The beginning of the announcement reads:

“Hello, this is JYPE. We inform you that Stray Kids members Lee Know, Felix, and I.N have tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2nd (local time). Stray Kids members and all staff members participating in the Stray Kids 2nd World Tour ‘MANIAC’ in North America related schedules have been preemptively conducting self-testing kits before commencing schedules every day. Lee Know, Felix, and I.N received positive results on self-testing kits performed on July 2nd (local time), thus immediately visited a hospital to receive PCR tests and were diagnosed with COVID-19.”

Two concerts from Stray Kids’ ‘MANIAC’ tour are postponed

Because Lee Know, Felix, and I.N tested positive for the coronavirus, two shows from the North American leg of the “MANIAC” tour are indefinitely postponed.

Postponed Stray Kids 2nd World Tour “MANIAC” concerts:

Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena (originally scheduled for July 3)

Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena (originally scheduled for July 6)

In their announcement, JYP Entertainment shared that members Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, and Seungmin have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

In the announcement, JYP Entertainment wrote:

“All Stray Kids members have received all three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and have each been using single rooms. Lee Know, Felix, and I.N are currently not presenting any symptoms and are quarantined in accordance with the United States CDC guidelines. The 5 members excluding Lee Know, Felix, and I.N, and all staff have received negative results from PCR testing. All members will continue to continuously monitor their health.”

In their announcement, JYP Entertainment apologized to fans. The label also assured ticket holders that the company “will provide more details regarding the new dates for these shows as soon as possible.”

Fans can see the complete list of North American tour dates for Stray Kids 2nd World Tour “MANIAC” below.

Stray Kids 2nd World Tour “MANIAC” North American tour dates:

June 28: Newark, N.J. at the Prudential Center

June 29: Newark, N.J. at the Prudential Center

July 1: Chicago, Illinois at the United Center

July 3: Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena (Postponed)

July 6: Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena (Postponed)

July 9: Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum

July 10: Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum

July 12: Oakland, California at the Oakland Arena

July 14: Seattle, Wash. at Climate Pledge Arena

July 15: Seattle, Wash. at Climate Pledge Arena

July 19: Anaheim, California at Honda Center in Anaheim

July 20: Anaheim, California at Honda Center in Anaheim

