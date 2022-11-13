Stream These Hallmark Christmas Movies for Free on Freevee, Roku Channel, and More

Love Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, but don’t love the cost of cable? If you’re looking for ways to tighten your budget in face of rising costs, one of the first items to go may well be your cable or streaming subscriptions. Fortunately, cutting the cord doesn’t have to mean giving up on your feel-good Christmas flicks.

You’ll either need a cable package or a Peacock subscription to watch all of Hallmark’s new Christmas movies for 2022. But if you don’t mind delving into the Hallmark archives, you’ll find a number of the network’s holiday movies on completely free streaming services such as Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and the Roku Channel.

‘The Christmas House’

Robert Buckley and Jonathan Bennett in ‘The Christmas House’ | ©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Luba Popovic

Jonathan Bennett and Robert Buckley star in 2020’s The Christmas House, Hallmark’s first holiday movie featuring a same-sex couple. It’s about two brothers (Bennett and Buckley) who return to their childhood home for the holidays. Both the brothers and their parents (Treat Williams and Sharon Lawrence) are working through various issues, but they come together to revive their old family tradition of decorating the house for Christmas.

The Christmas House is streaming on The Roku Channel.

‘Christmas in Love’

A bakery employee and aspiring crafter named Ellie (Brooke D’Orsay) meets a big-city CEO named Nick (When Calls the Heart’s Daniel Lissing) who has plenty of ideas for how to modernize the bakery – and cut staff. With Ellie’s help, Nick begins to see that it’s people, not machines, that matter most.

Christmas in Love is streaming on The Roku Channel.

‘The Christmas Train’

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, and Joan Cusack star in the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie The Christmas Train. It’s about a disillusioned journalist named Tom (Mulroney) who ends up taking a cross-country train trip just before Christmas. Williams-Paisley, Glover, and Cusack play fellow passengers. On his journey across America, Tom will discover an opportunity for love he thought he’d lost forever.

The Christmas Train is streaming on The Roku Channel.

‘A Princess for Christmas’

Outlander fans will want to check out the 2011 movie A Princess for Christmas, which stars a baby-faced Sam Heughan as the titular prince. It’s about a young woman named Jules (Katie McGrath) caring for her orphaned niece and nephew after the tragic death of their parents. The children’s estranged grandfather (who just happens to be a duke) invites them to visit his home for the holidays, where Jules meets – and falls for – Prince Ashton. Sir Roger Moore plays the duke.

A Princess for Christmas is streaming on Freevee.

‘Enchanted Christmas’

Real-life Hallmark couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega star in Enchanted Christmas. Alexa plays Laura, a widow and former dancer who’s now working as a project manager. She’s hired to renovate a dilapidated lodge, which turns out to be the same place where she and her former love and dance partner Ricardo (Carlos) performed each Christmas. Ricardo still performs at the lodge, and Laura ends up stepping back into his arms, and his heart.

Enchanted Christmas is streaming on Tubi.

‘It’s Christmas, Carol’

Did you know that Carrie Fisher starred in a Hallmark Christmas movie? It’s Christmas, Carol is a modern spin on A Christmas Carol. Emmanuelle Vaugier plays Carol, a ruthless publishing company CEO. Her staff – including the disgruntled Fred (Carson Kressley) – all wish she was more like the company’s late founder Eve (Fisher). After getting into a fight with her ex-boyfriend, Carol has an encounter with Eve’s ghost, who takes her on a journey through her past, present, and future.

It’s Christmas, Carol is streaming on The Roku Channel.

‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’

Brooke Burns, Henry Winkler, and Warren Christie star in The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, about a single, working mom who has become a holiday season Scrooge. With the help of her uncle Ralph (Winkler) and his new friend Morgan (Christie), she rediscovers her love of Christmas – and finds a new love in the process.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year is streaming on Tubi.

Watch Christmas movies on the Hallmark Movies & More channel on Pluto TV

Looking for more free Christmas fun? Check out Hallmark Movies & More on Pluto TV. It’s a dedicated Hallmark channel on the free, ad-supported streaming service that shows a rotating selection of Hallmark flicks, including Christmas In Conway, A Majestic Christmas, I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016), and Broadcasting Christmas. (Pluto also has a Lifetime holiday movies channel.)

‘Christmas Under Wraps’ and more Hallmark Christmas movies streaming for free with Hoopla

Finally, if you have a library card, you may be able to stream even more Hallmark movies for free. Hoopla is a streaming platform available through many public libraries. The Hoopla catalog includes Hallmark movies such as Christmas Cookies, A Very Merry Mix-Up, A Crown for Christmas, A December Bride, and Christmas Under Wraps with Candace Cameron Bure. (Available titles available can vary from library to library.)

