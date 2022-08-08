‘Street Outlaws’ Team ‘Heartbroken’ After Tragic Death of Ryan Fellows

TL;DR:

Ryan Fellows of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America died in an August 7 car crash in Las Vegas.

Fellows was filming an episode of his Discovery show at the time of the accident.

The Street Outlaws team says they are “heartbroken” following Fellows’ death.

Ryan Fellows of ‘Street Outlaws’ | Discovery via YouTube

Ryan Fellows of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America has died. The 41-year-old was filming an episode of the Discovery show when he was killed in a car crash on August 7. The show’s team says they are “heartbroken” following the accident.

Ryan Fellows dies while filming ‘Street Outlaws: Fastest in America’

Fellows was participating in a scheduled Street Outlaws race when he lost control of his car, a gold Nissan 240z, near the finish line, according to a report from TMZ, which was the first to report news of the accident. Fellows was racing in the eighth of nine races that night when his vehicle rolled and caught fire. People watching the race were unable to pull Fellows from the wreck, a source said.

Fellows is survived by his wife Liz and two children, Josiah and Olivia. A GoFundMe has been created for his family.

“Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars, and business in sales/advertising,” the fundraising page reads. “He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him. The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family.”

The ‘Street Outlaws’ team reacts to Fellows’ death

The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss. — Street Outlaws (@StreetOutlaws) August 8, 2022

The Street Outlaws team confirmed Fellows’ death in a tweet.

Street Outlaws fans also expressed their condolences following Fellows’ death.

“Sorry to hear the awful news, they’re are crazy/great drivers, but Ryan was the one that made you want to watch him more and more,” one person wrote in response to the show’s tweet.

“My sympathy and condolences to all and his family, may he forever race in heaven RIP,” another commented.

