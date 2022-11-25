‘Subtle’ Prince William and Kate Middleton Body Language Hints They ‘Totally Adore’ Red Carpets

TL;DR:

“Subtle body language signals” from Prince William and Kate Middleton are “always” there suggesting they like red carpets.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eyes, hand gestures, and posture have hinted at red carpets being a positive experience.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Having an “A-list” moment is actually something of a joy for Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to an expert, there are “always” some clues in the pair’s body language they’re having a good time whenever they hit the red carpet. From an “undeniable twinkle” to “excitement,” what their past red-carpet appearances indicated, ahead.

William and Kate’s body language at ‘A-list’ events ‘always’ hints they love it

While the figurative red carpet is probably rolled out for the Prince and Princess of Wales daily, the literal red carpet is a pleasant experience for them. According to body language expert Judi James, William and Kate “always” hint they like fancier occasions on their calendar.

“They might be more than at home wearing jeans, boots and other casual clothes,” she began(via Mirror). “But there are always some subtle body language signals that reveal William and Kate totally adore packing on the more romantic A-list glamour for formal evening events.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have fun with their red carpets outfits

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Examining their Nov. 2021 appearance at a Royal Variety Performance, James noted how William and Kate pulled off their respective ensembles perfectly.

“Kate’s top-to-toe shimmering sequins and the way her hair has been styled in a swept-over cascade of curls is carried off perfectly via her very confident, elegant posture that shows the look off to perfection,” James said.

The Princess of Wales wore a green gown by Jenny Packham, one of her go-to designers. It wasn’t a new look for her either. Kate wore it previously for a 2019 reception (via Hello).

Meanwhile, William sported a velvet jacket in what the expert called an “homage to his screen hero James Bond.

William and Kate’s red carpet facial expressions offer clues they’re enjoying themselves

Looking closer at the 2021 William and Kate red carpet appearance, James shared how their facial expressions hinted they were having fun.

“There is an undeniable twinkle in William’s eye here that suggests an air of anticipation and excitement that has often been lacking in royal body language at these events in the past,” she said.

“His hand-rubbing gesture as he walks towards [sic] the theatre is a signal of enthusiasm as though he can’t wait to get in there and see the show,” she continued.

As for Kate, she brought “something fresh.” Her “rounded-cheek and slightly pursed lip smile” while accepting bouquets from children suggested “undivided attention and interest in what they have to say.”

A Nov. 22 state dinner for Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa marked William and Kate’s most recent red carpet appearance. Although that’s not it for the rest of the year. They’ll likely be pulling out the glitz and glamour when they walk the red — or green — carpet at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

