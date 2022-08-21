‘Succession’ Season 4 Casting Calls and What They Could Mean

For viewers anxiously awaiting the return of Succession Season 4, avid fans found a spoiler about a casting call for the upcoming installment. The HBO dark dramedy is currently in production and seeking some exciting extras. Take a look at the new roles in Succession Season 4 and what they might mean for the storylines coming.

‘Succession’: Jeremy Strong | Graeme Hunter/HBO

‘Succession’ Season 4 casting calls

Grant Wilfley Casting posted numerous casting calls for filming certain scenes of Succession Season 4 in New York City. One Redditor took screenshots of the since-closed posting from Backstage. Positions the reps desired to fill included; an experienced nurse, the wife of principal, the 12-year-old son of principal, young family friends, intellectuals, an ATN guest, politicians, and fancy business friends.

‘Succession’ Season 4: Kendall and his kid’s principal?

At first glance, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) meets his kids’ principal, wife, and son in Succession Season 4. That is what some fans thought the casting call indicated.

“Are we going to see Kendall with his kids in school environments/socializing?” one fan on Reddit asked.

Another viewer agreed that it looks like Kendall might be a part of his children’s school environment. However, the word “principal” does not mean a school principal but rather a principal character in the show. So, Succession Season 4 adds a wife and 12-year-old son for a main character.

‘Succession’ Season 4 includes an ‘experienced nurse’

Although the entire list is interesting, the casting that jumped out to me first is that “experienced nurse” post. Someone requires medical attention. Does someone go overboard off the yacht that keeps surfacing in Succession Season 4 spoilers? Or is Kendall in need of medical attention again after another attempted suicide? Does Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) health deteriorate? There are so many possibilities.

Who could the wife and son addition be in ‘Succession’ Season 4?

The most intriguing question is, whose son and wife do viewers get to meet in Succession Season 4? Viewers have not met Frank Vernon (Peter Friedman), Hugo Baker (Fisher Stevens), or Karl Muller’s (David Rasche) wife or children. However, both Frank and Hugo are widows. So, we may meet Karl’s wife and 12-year-old son.

The remainder of the casting call could mean anything for ‘Succession’

The last few casting calls included young family friends, intellectuals, an ATN guest, politicians, and fancy business friends. These roles are not new but probably the same type of jobs that Succession casting calls for yearly. However, if I had to choose, I’d like to be one of the Roy’s fancy business friends.

The first three seasons of Succession are available for streaming on HBO and HBO Max. Season 4 does not have a return date yet, but it is expected in late 2022 or early 2023.

