‘Succession’ Season 4: The Top 3 Storylines Fans Beg to See

Ahead of Succession Season 4, viewers took an informal poll regarding the storylines they most wanted to see. The results were very close, but below, we have the top three things that fans hope to see in the upcoming installment of the HBO dark comedy. Take a look at some fan dreams for Succession Season 4 when it returns.

The ‘Shiv and Tom equation’ ranked third for ‘Succession’ Season 4

Throughout Succession Season 3, viewers saw Tom’s (Matthew MacFadyen) betrayal of his wife building up to that shocking ending. Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) attempt at dirty talk revealed the underlying truth; that she doesn’t love him. Although Shiv knows that Tom betrayed her, Tom doesn’t know that she knows. Viewers believe she will continue to play along as it suits her, and fans are here for it. Will their power dynamic shift now that Tom sits next to Logan? Whatever happens between Shiv and Tom, fans want to see it play out.

‘Tom getting to the top’ ranked second on the fan list of must-have storylines

In the Succession Season 3 finale, Tom made the most prominent power play of the season when he told Logan the kids’ plans to stop the sale of Waystar Royco. He’s happily Logan’s right-hand man in those last few moments. But will it continue in season 4?

“Tom really is the glue to this show,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “He’s invested in, I think, every storyline except Connor’s.”

Many viewers have a soft spot for Tom and hope to see him rise to the top in Succession Season 4.

“I just wanna see Tom at the top,” another fan added. “Hoping Greg gets f*cked at some point but he probably won’t since everyone loves him.”

‘Succession’ Season 4 fans want an all-out battle between Logan Roy and his children

The battle began again in Succession Season 3 when Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Snook banded together to take down Logan. Kendall finally coerced his brother and sister to take his side. They held enough shares to block any sweeping changes thanks to Caroline’s divorce settlement with Logan. The trifecta was about to make a massive power move — until Tom struck.

Now that Logan screwed over all three siblings (aside from Connor, who is always left out), they’re sure to fight back. Whether as a unified force or vying against each other remains to be seen. Either way, fans are ready for it.

“I’m personally invested in the Roy siblings (without Connor) against Logan,” one Redditor wrote. “I don’t think it will hold though. He will pull one of them back in (that’s what narcissistic parents do, exclusion by inclusion). I’ll give it three episodes max.”

Other storylines fans want to see in ‘Succession’ Season 4

In addition to the top three storylines, fans have several other requests for Succession Season 4. The bromance between Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom is a close fourth in line. Will Greg hand the documents over to the authorities and have Tom arrested? Or will Greg be happy to come along for the ride with Tom to the top?

The last storyline that viewers placed fifth in the informal Reddit poll was Connor Roy’s presidential campaign. But there was one thing the creator of the survey missed — the dynamic between Roman Roy and Gerri Kellman. Many viewers pointed out that they can’t wait for their sexual tension and banter to continue.

The first three seasons of Succession are available for streaming on HBO and HBO Max. Season 4 does not have a return date yet, but it is expected in late 2022 or early 2023.

