‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox on the Show’s Success: ‘We Live in an Age of Entitlement’

Succession is one of HBO’s most successful and acclaimed shows. It premiered in 2018 and features a star-studded cast, including Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck. The series tells the story of the Roy family, the wealthy owners of Waystar RoyCo, a massive media conglomerate. With the fourth and final season set to premiere in just a few days, many fans are looking back over the show’s history and wondering whether they could see more of the characters in the years to come, while members of the cast, including Cox himself, are recounting why the show has been such a hit with so many people.

The final season of ‘Succession’

Brian Cox attends the UK Premiere of “Succession” Season 4. I Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Succession deals with not just the dynamics and power play at work within major organizations – but with what goes on behind the scenes as well. Helmed by Cox, who plays family patriarch Logan Roy, Succession shows just how much money can change people, and how the promise of power makes people do things that they shouldn’t.

In the years since Succession’s debut, it has been honored with several awards and nominations, including a total of 48 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and 13 wins, according to IMDb. The show has also received multiple Golden Globe Award wins and nominations. Now, with the fourth and final season now airing on HBO, fans are once again tuning in to the latest drama and intrigue from the Roy family.

Brian Cox opened up about why he thinks ‘Succession’ resonates with so many people

There’s no doubt that Succession has been embraced by fans of all ages and lifestyles. In a recent red carpet interview at the BAFTA Awards, Cox was asked why he thinks the show has resonated with so many people. “I think it’s because we live in an age of entitlement,” the acting veteran said. “And people getting away with murder. And I think that the Roys are that sort of…they’re at the kind of top end of all that, you know. You know, they’re a pretty dysfunctional family. Everybody looks at it and thinks, ‘oh well, we’re not as dysfunctional as they are.'”

Cox joked that watching Succession “makes you feel a lot better about yourself. But we’re not that bad.” Cox is certainly one of the reasons why the show has done so well. The brashness and over-the-top nature of his character, Logan Roy, has earned him a place in the halls of all-time great television characters.

Will there be a ‘Succession’ spinoff?

"This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial." pic.twitter.com/1w3Dl4CKYK — Succession (@succession) March 20, 2023

With the final season of Succession arriving soon, many fans have wondered whether the show could receive a spinoff. Unfortunately, if a spinoff were to happen, it probably won’t be anytime soon. In a recent interview with the New Yorker, showrunner Jesse Armstrong said that there are no set plans for a spinoff at this time. “I do think that this succession story that we were telling is complete,” Armstrong said, as reported by The Guardian. “This is the muscular season to exhaust all our reserves of interest, and I think there’s some pain in all these characters that’s really strong. But the feeling that there could be something else in an allied world, or allied characters, or some of the same characters — that’s also strong in me.”

Still, he noted that something could happen down the road. “I have caveated the end of the show, when I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite?”