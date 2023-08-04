‘Suits’ Executive Producer Says a Reboot Is Possible, but Meghan Markle Would Be Unlikely to Appear

Gene Klein thinks the renewed interest in 'Suits,' thanks to Netflix, could lead to a reboot of the series. He's just waiting on the call. While he thinks several cast members would be interested, Meghan Markle is unlikely to be one of them.

Suits has experienced something of a resurgence. After being added to the Netflix catalog, old fans started tuning in, and many new viewers joined them. The legal drama has become so popular on the streaming service provider that it shattered streaming records. Now, executive producer, Gene Klein, believes Suits reboot talks are looming, but Meghan Markle probably won’t be joining the cast.

Gene Klein is sure talks of a ‘Suits’ reboot will be happening

Gene Klein, an executive producer on Suits, recently sat down with TV Line to discuss the series and its surprising popularity on streaming giant Netflix. During his chat with the publication, Klein revealed that he is almost certain talks of a reboot will happen. He said he was just waiting for the call.

A phone call and an in-production project are very different things. Klein might be certain that the call will come, but he’s not entirely sure a reboot could get off the ground. He noted that so many actors were involved in the series that it would be a delicate dance to get every one of them on board at the same time. It still could happen, though. Other shows have made it work; if the timing is right, Klein seems open to it.

Meghan Markle won’t be returning to ‘Suits’ character if a reboot happens

If Meghan Markle and the drama surrounding her royal marriage to Prince Harry is partially responsible for the renewed interest in the series, fans will likely be disappointed in a reboot. While Klein seems certain reboot talks will happen, he is also confident that Meghan Markle won’t be returning.

Klein told TV Line that while Markle was an important part of the series for seven seasons, her return for a reboot is unlikely. When specifically asked about Markle’s return, Klein said that he imagined it would not be possible. Markle and Prince Harry have had several hits and a few misses after leaving royal life and settling in California. While Markle is interested in the entertainment world, it doesn’t seem like anyone believes she’ll return to her Suits character. If she did, it would certainly be the talk of the town.

Who did Meghan Markle play on the series?

Before Markle entered and then walked away from royal life, she was a successful actor. While she landed several key roles during her career, Suits is considered her breakout part. Markle was cast as Rachel Zane in the pilot and appeared in the series until season 7 when she married into the royal family.

Rachel Zane started as a paralegal but became a lawyer later in the series. Meghan Markle’s time on Suits ended with her character marrying her longtime love. Together, they embarked on a new journey to open a law firm in a new city. Markle appeared in 108 episodes of the series.