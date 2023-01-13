‘Summer House’ Broken Friendships, Cast Breakdowns During ‘Shocking’ Season 7

“Shocking.” That’s how Danielle Olivera would describe Summer House Season 7 and the trailer certainly delivers.

Premiering on Feb. 13, the series returns with several original cast members who are now seemingly at odds with one another. Enduring, close friendships break down and new friends join the Hamptons summer share to round out the drama.

Loverboy business boom busts up a friendship on ‘Summer House’ Season 7

Lindsay Hubbard teased that fiancé Carl Radke’s relationship with longtime friend and business partner Kyle Cooke hits a wall. “So I will say, in regards to Kyle and Carl and Loverboy, it does get awkward and a really big majority of our summer was them trying to work through some stuff. Within the work situation,” she revealed on Katie Maloney’s You’re Gonna Love Me podcast.

Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Bakula, Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Chris Leoni, Mya Allen, Samantha Feher |Sasha IsraelBravo

“That comes up a lot,” she said about their conflict, which will be nonstop throughout the season.

Bravo teased that Cooke and Radke end up “at odds” with one another this season. And “With recent frustrations he’s been facing in his professional life, however, Carl plans to sit down with Kyle and talk about his future at Loverboy before things come to a head.”

‘Summer House’ romances blossom and sputter

Meanwhile, Radke and Hubbard are going strong and will get engaged this season of Summer House. “After moving in with Lindsay, [Carl] wants to keep the momentum of their relationship going and is ready to start their forever as he begins searching for the perfect ring,” according to Bravo.

But all Summer House romances aren’t roses and sunshine in season 7. Amanda Batula is ready to start a family but worries when recent health issues stall her journey to baby. Paige DeSorbo’s relationship with Craig Conover from Southern Charm keeps chugging along, but when she doesn’t seem interested in moving to Charleston any time soon, she feels pressure from Conover to make a move.

How would we describe this #SummerHouse Season 7 photoshoot? HOT. ? pic.twitter.com/RIgSrIN5vH — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 12, 2023

Mya Allen is still dating Oliver, and while the couple is getting serious, she still feels blocked by commitment issues.

And Olivera is still with boyfriend Robert Sieber, but another important relationship in her life implodes – her friendship with Radke and Hubbard. “After being besties with Lindsay and Carl for years, she suddenly finds herself feuding with them over their relationship, prompting a total shift in house dynamics,” according to Bravo.

Ciara Miller gets her groove back and ‘Summer House’ newbies heat up season 7

Ciara Miller decides to work on finding happiness this season and the road is a little rocky. “Fully embracing the dating game, she is determined to do things right this summer and has no expectations when it comes to men,” Bravo teased. “But with her nursing career on hold and past toxic romances finally in the rear-view mirror, will she be able to regain control of her happiness and learn to prioritize herself?”

#SummerHouse has never felt like this…ever ? Don’t miss the Season 7 premiere Feb. 13! pic.twitter.com/YfIPzsQ8aC — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 12, 2023

Summer House introduces fans to new cast members Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni, and Gabby Prescod. The new trio are all single and looking for love this summer. Plus plan on seeing Andrea Denver, Kory Keefer from Winter House, and Conover pop in this summer.

Bravo’s Summer House Season 7 premieres on Monday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Each week the episode will stream the next day on Peacock.