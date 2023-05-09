‘Summer House’: Danielle Olivera Breaks Down – ‘This Is the Final Straw’ With Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

Danielle Olivera’s breakdown on the latest episode of Summer House is likely the reason why she and Lindsay Hubbard are no longer friends.

Olivera hit a breaking point when she learned that Hubbard and Carl Radke – two people she considered her closest friends got engaged when Kyle Cooke told the house about the proposal. The reason Olivera got so upset was that she considered Radke to be one of her best friends, so to be completely iced out of the proposal was an absolute gut punch.

Danielle looks stunned that Carl and Lindsay got engaged

Radke and Hubbard went alone to the beach, which is where he proposed. Meanwhile, back at the house, Cooke announced to the friends that Radke and Hubbard got engaged and that everyone would meet at Dockers for a celebration.

Danielle Olivera, Lindsay Hubbard | Mark Sagliocco/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Initially, Olivera looked happy and just stunned. But her shock turned to tears when she realized she was just another friend in the house and that Radke told Cooke but not her, that he planned to propose to someone she thought was her best friend.

“I’m glad Carl included me in the whole thing, ’cause that’s really f***ing cool,” Olivera said to the group. “Whatever, it says a lot doesn’t it?”

‘It’s so f***ed up,’ Danielle Olivera says about the ‘Summer House’ engagement

Olivera was still holding it together, snarking at how they are now going to an engagement party that she wasn’t properly dressed to attend. “Am I gonna be invited to the wedding?” Olivera wondered. “Who knows? It’s such bulls***. Oh my God, that’s why they said I was crazy for saying they were moving too fast. And that’s why they pushed me the f*** away.”

Her voice began to quiver. “That’s so f***ed up after all that I’ve done for that f***ing friendship,” Olivera said. “They are so beyond crazy.”

Olivera broke down once Mya Allen started hugging her. And the tears continued well until the engagement party. “It’s so f***ed up!” Olivera said turning away.

“And honestly, Carl didn’t say anything to me,” Olivera said “Even like a text message on the f***ing side. No, I can’t give up any more tears for those f***ing a**holes.”

Does Danielle go to Dockers for Carl and Lindsay’s engagement party?

“Now I’m cut out of their entire engagement,” Olivera told Cooke. “Do you know how much that’s a …” Cooke tried to calm Olivera, telling her that there is nothing to do right now and to try to salvage the evening. But she said, “There’s nothing left. This is the final straw.”

“All I can think of is our friendship for the past however many summers,” Olivera said in a confessional. “This is my girl who I’ve been rooting for, especially when it comes to men. For years and she’s finally got her prince charming and I’m not part of that. Just because I had an opinion that wasn’t incredibly over-the-moon supportive. It breaks my f***ing heart.”

Producers flashed back to the times when Olivera sat with Hubbard as she ruminated over men that she was dating. So to not be included in any way, was extremely painful for Olivera. She broke down in tears, hugging Allen. Later, Chris Leoni told Paige DeSorbo he knew Radke planned to propose. DeSorbo was shocked, wondering why would Radke tell him, someone who he’s known for a few months, and not Olivera who has been a close friend for years.

At one point producers weren’t sure Olivera could make it to the engagement party because she was so overwhelmed with emotion. A producer reminded her that she didn’t have to go to the party. “But how would it … I wouldn’t forgive myself if I didn’t go,” she said while trying to get her tears under control.

Olivera joined the friends at Dockers for the party. But was that a good or a bad idea?

Summer House is on Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.