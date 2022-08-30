‘Summer House’: Danielle Olivera Totally Predicted Carl and Lindsay Were Next to Get Engaged

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House announced they were engaged, but that probably wasn’t a huge surprise for close friend Danielle Olivera.

Olivera, who is also in a serious relationship with boyfriend Robert Sieber, said that out of all the couples in the house, Hubbard and Radke were the next to get engaged. “They’re on the fast track for sure,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in June 2022. Radke and Hubbard had just announced that they moved into together and Olivera couldn’t have been happier for her friends.

“It’s a beautiful apartment. Like it’s gorgeous, it’s humongous,” she said about Radke and Hubbard’s new crib.

Lindsay and Carl get engaged on an upcoming season of ‘Summer House’

Even though many Summer House cast members probably saw an engagement coming, Hubbard said she was caught off guard. “I was so surprised, I’m still in shock!” she told People.

Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard | Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

Despite being friends for years and dating for the past year, Radke admitted he was pretty nervous to propose. “It was quite the whirlwind throwing off Lindsay. She’s a tough one to catch off guard!” he said. Radke created the perfect moment on the beach, telling her they were setting up for a beach party with friends. When they arrived at the beach, Radke had a romantic beach picnic ready.

“As we got there, I told her, ‘We haven’t had time to have alone time this summer, and I wanted to do something special,’ ” he recalled. “And I had the ring in a beach bag that she was carrying that I snuck in there. And she turned her back, and I figured, ‘This is my chance’ and I grabbed the ring, got down on one knee, and I turned her around and told her I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, how happy I was, and that our love story was just beginning.”

Lindsay said ‘yes!’ (of course)

Hubbard recalled the moment, sharing how she was ready to get married the minute Radke proposed. “He said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and I said, ‘A thousand times, yes!'” she recounted. “And he said, ‘Hold on, let me get the ring’ and I was like, ‘I don’t care! When should we get married? Now? I’m ready!'”

Happy bday @LindsHubbs!!! Couldn’t help but to include @carlradke in your bday post bc come on, look at you two! So much love – what a wild ride it’s been. Hope you had a very special day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LjpcOKfZXk — Kyle Cooke (@imkylecooke) August 12, 2022

Even though the dazzling 4.02-carat diamond engagement ring blew Hubbard away, she said nothing could compare to Radke. “This is the most incredible thing I have ever laid eyes on, except Carl,” she said. “I don’t think I slept at all last night, I think I just stared at this ring. It’s gorgeous. He really crushed it, it could not have been more perfect.”

Radke worked hard to make sure he “nailed it” when it came to the engagement ring. “I like to think that I’m pretty good at knowing what Lindsay likes, but I did have some help from Nicole Rose, who is an incredible jeweler and good friend of Lindsay’s,” Radke shared. “I had picked up on a couple of things Lindsay liked and Nicole helped me narrow it down to a few stones, sent me design ideas, and created this beautiful ring.”

Could Danielle be the next one to get engaged?

Love is definitely in the air at Summer House. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula got married last season. And now Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover from Southern Charm are talking marriage. But Olivera told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she’s not quite ready to spend money on a wedding.

“I definitely want to wait a little bit more,” she said about marriage. “I’d rather have a mortgage than a wedding.” Both Olivera and Sieber are building careers; he’s a chef who works at two resort destinations. And Olivera is still building her business.