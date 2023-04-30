‘Summer House’: Hamptons Homeowners Weren’t Thrilled With Having the ‘Trashy Reality TV Show’ Filmed in Their Community

Some Hamptons residents described Bravo‘s hit reality TV show Summer House as “trashy” and not keeping with the area’s upper-class image. The show has been the subject of much controversy since it first premiered in 2017. Some locals are up in arms about the disruption caused by filming crews and the negative impact on the community’s reputation.

Summer House Season 3 stars Carl Radke and Kyle Cooke | Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

Hamptons homeowners were not thrilled about ‘Summer House’ filming in the community

Hamptons residents have voiced their concerns about the impact of Summer House on the area’s image. The show follows a group of young professionals as they spend their summers in the Hamptons. It has been criticized for promoting a party-heavy lifestyle. This is notably at odds with the area’s more conservative reputation.

According to Page Six, some residents have complained about the noise and disruption caused by filming crews. They’ve noted the influx of young, rowdy partygoers the show attracts to the area. One resident described the show as “trashy” and suggested it didn’t keep in line with the Hamptons’ image.

“Not one of the buyers was advised before closing that their multimillion-dollar retreat is next door to where a trashy reality TV show is being filmed,” one resident said.

Despite these concerns, the show has continued to be a hit with viewers. And it seems unlikely that it will be going anywhere anytime soon.

The ‘Summer House’ home is worth over $6 million

The Summer House mansion is located in Water Mill, New York. It covers 6,500 square feet on five acres of land. The property boasts a heated in-ground pool, hot tub, and an all-weather tennis court, as well as a wet bar with its own pantry, a formal dining room, and a fully-finished basement with an entertainment center and kitchenette. The listing also mentions separate “in-law suite” and “private guest quarters.”

According to House Beautiful, the property was listed for $6.995 million in 2019. Bravo rents the home for the duration of filming. The owners reportedly receive $1,500 per day for the use of their property.

‘Summer House’ is now in its seventh season

Summer House premiered on Bravo in 2017 and quickly became a hit with viewers. The show follows a group of young professionals as they spend their summers in the Hamptons, partying and socializing with one another.

The original cast included Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Lauren Wirkus, Ashley Wirkus, and Stephen McGee. Over the course of the show’s three seasons, the cast has changed, with new members joining and old members leaving.

In 2020, Bravo announced a spinoff of the show Winter House. It features some original Summer House cast members traveling to Vermont for a winter vacation.

Another spinoff, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, will follow a new cast to Massachusetts. It’s set to premiere on Bravo on May 7, 2023.