‘Summer House’: Luke Gulbranson Sees a Future with Ashley Darby from ‘RHOP’ in their ‘Sped Up’ BravoCon romance

Luke Gulbranson from Summer House hopes for a future with Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac but said the couple is being realistic amid their “sped up” BravoCon relationship.

Gulbranson and Darby connected at BravoCon 2022 and began dating shortly after the October event. They’ve shared a few videos and photos looking pretty cozy, but Gulbranson said they are pumping the breaks on making the relationship completely public. He recently said that regardless of what happens with their romance, there is genuine care and love between them – something that he’s protective of as they’ve gotten closer.

Luke Gulbranson and Ashley hang out more than they share on social media

Gulbranson envisions a future – hopefully – with Darby. “I mean, I wouldn’t be putting any time in and spending time with her if I didn’t right?” he said on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast. “What people don’t know is we hang out a lot. And we take a lot of pictures and do a lot of fun stuff that we’re not sharing it with other people.”

“Wanted to just be some big ass s*** and post it and have people get all excited about it, but I don’t want to do that. It’s not real,” he said. “I told her, I said, regardless if this works out or not, there’s a real genuine love and care I feel like we both have for each other. And I think we’re extremely respectful of each other in that way. And we’re seeing where this goes.”

Luke Gulbranson and Ashley Darby are trying to make long-distance work

Luke Gulbranson and Ashley are trying to make a long-distance relationship work. “I think we’re both putting in time and effort. I went down to DC, she comes up here,” he said. “And it’s complicated let’s be real. I mean, Ashley had a life before me, I had a life before her and we’re trying to figure that out. And it’s definitely interesting. I have a lot of admiration for her with the things that she’s been through.”

“And the thing is, too, everything is fast forward,” he said. “Two separate cities. We see each other and we got to make the most of the time we have in a couple of days that we have together. It’s not like we’re in the same city being like, ‘Hey, you coming over?’ You know, she’s got a family.”

But Luke says the relationship feels ‘sped up’

Gulbranson added that their BravoCon relationship was kicked into high gear pretty quickly. “She’s got things that she’s going through. I’ve got things that I go through every day,” Gulbranson said. “So it’s definitely been an interesting time so far, but I’ve enjoyed it a ton. And the more time that we spend together, I feel like the more closer we get in the more it continues to grow. And I think that that’s how it should be.”

He noted, “Like I said, it does feel like it’s sped up. But at the same time, I think we’re very communicative and we can take a step back and be like, ‘Hey, we do need to take this slow as well’ and respect it and treat it like, it’s a delicate thing. And we need to make sure that we’re treating it that way. So so we are.”