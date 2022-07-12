Sunny Anderson’s Glazed Chicken Features ‘5 Stars of Flavor, Right Here’

Few meals smell as good while they’re cooking as grilled or baked chicken. And Food Network star Sunny Anderson’s glazed chicken recipe is an absolute dinner winner, thanks to its delicious glaze sauce. Reviewers agreed that Anderson’s glaze takes her recipe from good to five-star hit.

Sunny Anderson | Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Food Network Magazine

Sunny Anderson’s chicken recipe is all about the glaze, as reviewers noted

Grilled chicken is fine and dandy, but as many of the dozen or so home cooks who chimed in on Food Network’s site remarked, Anderson’s glaze takes the summertime staple to a whole other level of deliciousness.

“The Glaze was so awesome I would make it again in a heartbeat! It’s also delicious marinade for grilled salmon!,” one reviewer wrote.

Another person gushed over the flavorful glaze, saying, “I wish I could give this glaze 10 stars because it is honestly that good! I double the recipe so there is plenty to use on the side for dipping or drenching like I like to do. How there was any left the last time I made it I have no idea but the flavor was even better the next day.”

And lastly, this home cook changed things up a bit with great results: “I didn’t have OJ, so used Pineapple, Orange, Guava juice that I had on hand. It was delicious! … It was easy to make and the chicken was a big hit with our family. Thanks Sunny!!!”

Anderson’s 5-star chicken features ‘five stars of flavor’

In the Food Network video, above, for this recipe, Anderson notes that she didn’t give herself five stars for the dish. The five stars are all about the pronounced flavors in the glaze.

Her recipe calls for five simple ingredients, not including, of course, the chicken. You’ll need creamed honey, red miso paste, orange juice, red chili flakes, and freshly ground black pepper.

“The five stars of flavor right here,” Anderson says. “Savory miso, soybean … it’s fermented, it’s funky, it’s flavorful. It comes in various different shades of this earthy brown. The darker [it is], the more pungent, the more fire the flavor. Some sweet from some creamed honey.

“Some orange juice; I play with orange juice all the time; it makes the quickest sauces and gravies. And then I’m going to come in with some fire: some red chili flakes. And then way more pepper than you’d ever imagine. … And that’s it!”

Get the complete recipe, video, and reviews on Food Network’s site.

The chef’s glazed chicken is so simple to make

The glaze mixture is cooked in a saucepan over medium heat for about 10 minutes or until it thickens. “Just work it out until it starts to cook down to a really nice glazy consistency,” she notes.

Anderson reserves some of the glaze for serving with the chicken as a dip: “I’m going to use some of it to baste and the rest to marinate my chicken.”

In a large food storage bag, the co-host of The Kitchen places one entire chicken cut up into pieces. She adds the glaze mixture and moves it “around so that everything gets touched by the marinade.” It’s left on “the counter for one to two hours, no longer than that.”

After that, the chicken is removed from the marinade and patted dry because “caramelization does happen with less moisture. … all that flavor is already soaked in.”

The chicken is grilled, skin side down first because “if I go skin side up, it just curls weird. It’s really nice to put it down first.”

Anderson continues to generously baste the chicken with the glaze as it cooks, which, as reviewers pointed out, gives this dish five stars in flavor and ratings.

