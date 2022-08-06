Sunny Anderson’s Quick and Simple Morning Muffins

There’s nothing like a freshly made muffin with a cup of coffee or tea to greet the day.

And Food Network star Sunny Anderson’s Morning Muffins are packed with texture, flavor, and just the right ingredients for that first meal of the day, or even as an afternoon pick-me-up snack.

Sunny Anderson | Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Food Network Magazine

Anderson’s Morning Muffins are a delicious breakfast, or anytime, treat

The chef’s muffin recipe calls for chopped strawberries, sugar, all-purpose flour, ground cinnamon, baking soda, ground nutmeg, a ripe mashed banana, eggs, canola oil, a zested lemon, blueberries, and chopped walnuts.

“These are great,” the co-host of The Kitchen says in the Food Network video for this recipe. “You’re going to find yourself taking these to work for a little side snack, a little mid-morning snack, or the mid-afternoon-to-get-you-through-the-day-snack.”

The chef’s muffins are quick and easy to make

Anderson starts by macerating the chopped strawberries with the sugar in order that the fruit will soften and sweeten while she mixes the rest of the ingredients.

“What we’re going to do is mix the dry ingredients first, then the wet ingredients, and then bring it all together,” she explained. “The reason why we want to mix them separately is we definitely want to do a very light combine at the end of this; we don’t ever want to overmix your muffins. … We want them nice and moist.”

The flour is mixed with the baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt in one bowl. Then, in another bowl, “the moisture that’s going to be so great in our muffin.” The banana is mashed with a fork: “get it as mashed as possible.” The eggs go in next, followed by the strawberries, sugar, canola oil (“Just an oil that’s not going to add any flavor, a neutral oil”), and lemon zest.

Anderson mixes in the wet ingredients with the dry, noting that “it’s totally OK if you see a little bit of flour still left in the batter once you blend it. The heat of the oven is going to make everything moist. Trust me on that.”

She sprinkles the chopped walnuts onto the batter, followed by the blueberries, gently folding the batter once or twice: “Notice I didn’t overmix.”

The chef uses an ice cream scoop to easily get the batter into the cups of a prepared muffin tin. The muffin pan is placed into a 350-degree F oven for about 30 minutes, or “until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out with a few crumbs but not wet.”

Another quick and filling morning muffin recipe from Food Network’s Sunny Anderson.

Home cook reviewers loved how simple and tasty Anderson’s Morning Muffins are

The Cooking for Real host’s muffin recipe is not only delicious; it’s also not overly complicated, using ingredients most home cooks likely have on hand, as reviewers noted.

“TASTY! I’ve never made homemade muffins before and these turned out great. I happened to open my email this morning for Food Network’s recipe of the day and I had everything for these muffins. My 2 yr old and 12 yr old ate them in minutes! I’ll be making these again!” one person wrote on Food Network’s site.

Another home cook said, “This is the best muffin recipe I have ever made. I bake all the time and have probably tried 50+ different muffin recipes; these easily blew them all away.”

