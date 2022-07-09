Sunny Anderson’s Shrimp Pot Pie Is a ‘Cajun-Inspired’ Feast

Food Network star Sunny Anderson’s Shrimp Pot Pie is a unique twist on the classic dish.

Packed with shrimp, mushrooms, and other vegetables in a creamy sauce, this fun yet elegant recipe injects a little something new into a beloved meal.

Anderson’s meal is a twist on the familiar classic

The co-host of The Kitchen created a simple alternative to the beloved dish of many: chicken pot pie.

Her recipe calls for an egg, thawed puff pastry, large shelled and deveined shrimp, cayenne pepper, olive oil, unsalted butter, diced carrots, diced celery, sliced mushrooms, fresh thyme, white wine, and heavy cream.

This recipe also will need 3- and 4-inch metal rings.

Sunny Anderson’s shrimp pot pie is made with edible puff pastry bowls

“Great food,” Anderson says in the Food Network video, below, for this recipe, “is all about location. And New Orleans hit the jackpot. It’s sitting pretty on the mouth of the Mississippi River with a bay full of fresh seafood.”

On her motivation for creating this shrimp pot pie, Anderson added: “It only makes sense for me to give you a dish inspired by one of the city’s great catches: shrimp. … How about a shrimp pot pie, with simple puff pastry bowls baked until buttery golden and flaky, then filled with a creamy white wine sauce made with, you guessed it, white wine, heavy cream, veggies, and thyme?”

The shrimp seasoning, she says, is “Cajun-inspired” and the best part about this dish is that “these are individual pot pies, everyone gets their own!”

The puff pastry is molded using the metal rings and then baked in a 400-degree F oven for about 20 minutes.

Next, the shrimp are sauteed in a pan and seasoned with cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. They’re set aside and in the same pan, the vegetables are cooked along with the thyme, “until softened,” for about 10 minutes. The wine is added and Anderson cooks the mixture “until most of the wine has evaporated.”

Creaminess comes into the picture with the addition of heavy cream, and now the sauce continues to cook until it’s reached a “gravy consistency.” The shrimp are returned to the sauce and the mixture is spooned over the puff pastry bowls.

Reviewers loved Anderson’s ‘awesome’ spin on pot pie

Many home cooks praised the television chef’s delicious dish on Food Network’s site.

“I made this recipe while my sister was here visiting and it was wonderful! The sauce was ‘sinfully delicious.” The fresh thyme and the hint of cayenne pepper was [sic] a match made in heaven. I think this is the best thing I have ever made, my sister is still raving about it. Compliments to Sunny on this one. Awesome, Awesome,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Oh my goodness, this recipe was awesome. My husband loves pot pies, so I thought I would try this one. He was very amazed at how delicious this pot pie tasted. We love the spiciness of the shrimp, it was just an amazingly tasteful dish to eat.”

