‘Before Sunset’ Actor Julie Delpy Once Found Quentin Tarantino Movies ‘Disgusting’

Quentin Tarantino has received criticism for one reason or another due to some of his films. These criticisms range from the violence he depicts in his movies to dialogue some feel is vulgar.

Actor Julie Delpy of the Before trilogy once expressed she had her own issues with Tarantino films because of their treatment of women.

How some of Quentin Tarantino’s co-workers feel about his female characters

Tarantino may be known for his innovative storytelling and his knack for dialogue. But the filmmaker has also often been applauded for the way he writes his female characters. Because of films like Jackie Brown and Kill Bill, many feel Tarantino has helped the way women are depicted on the big screen. Zoe Bell, who’s worked with Tarantino for many years as a stuntwoman, vouced for the filmmaker and his characters.

“It’s an interesting conversation to have these days, girl power and equality. It sort of feels like it’s all coming to a head,” Bell once said in the documentary QT8: The First Eight (via IndieWire). “The biggest feat is making it normal that we are in lead positions as opposed to it being the fight. That’s where Quentin is a priceless ally. I don’t think he needs to sit in an interview and be like, ‘Listen women should have these roles.’ He doesn’t have to drive it because he’s just presenting it as such.”

His Kill Bill star Lucy Liu had a similar view towards Tarantino.

“The fact that he always has women in these strong positions isn’t something that he necessarily highlights or billboards,” Tarantino said. “To him, of course it makes sense these are women that are fighting or are leaders. For him it’s just natural.”

Julie Delpy once called Quentin Tarantino films ‘disgusting’

Not all feel the same way about Tarantino’s female characters, however. The Oscar-winner has also received a fair amount of backlash for his work. Julie Delpy, who many might remember from Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy, once felt put off by Tarantino’s female characters. To her, it highlighted a bigger problem in Hollywood.

“I hate films in which women are treated like rubbish,” she once said according to Express. “That whole Tarantino thing about beating up women and killing them and chopping them up. Just because you have the mind of a 12-year-old… I don’t want to be your fantasy.”

Tarantino once responded to a critique a journalist had of his treatment towards his female characters on film. A journalist once questioned Tarantino’s decision to portray Margot Robbie’s Sharon Tate the way he did in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The journalist believed Robbie didn’t have many speaking lines in the movie, an assertion that Tarantino disagreed with.

“I reject your hypothesis,” he told the reporter in a press conference (via The Guardian).

Quentin Tarantino felt his upbringing helped him write strong female characters

Tarantino once explained that his ability to write strong female characters stemmed from his childhood. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via The New Beverly), the Pulp Fiction filmmaker shared how his upbringing shaped the way he wrote stories.

“But it’s not hard to figure out. I was raised by a single mom who came from white-trash beginnings. She created a very nice career for herself as an executive – a legend in her own time in the HMO field. From the very beginning I never considered that there were boundaries, things a woman can and can’t do,” he said. “I had my mom as an example of someone who came from nothing, who paid her own way, had nice s***, drove a Cadillac Seville. She was living the life.”

