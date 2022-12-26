‘Super Busy’ Harry Styles and ‘Exhausted’ Kendall Jenner Won’t Reconcile After His Olivia Wilde Split, Predicts Celebrity Psychic

While some observers speculated that Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner might reconcile after his split from Olivia Wilde, a celebrity psychic predicted otherwise. According to that astrologer, the two stars are on different paths, much as Styles supposedly was with Wilde before their breakup.

Styles and Jenner have a long history, but one psychic envisions 2023 will be a year of “constant change” for the singing actor, who might even unveil a new “ripped” look.

Harry Styles’ history of friendship and more with Kendall Jenner

Styles was first linked to Jenner in 2013 after his highly publicized split from Taylor Swift. Witnesses spotted them out for dinner and leaving together in his car. But a source told People they were “just friends.”

Fast forward to 2014, when Styles and Jenner vacationed with friends to celebrate a new year. This time, insiders said the stars acted a little more coupled up. “They were very cute together. There was a lot of flirting and smiling going on,” a People source claimed. “Harry was a gentleman and even offered to carry Kendall’s snowboard to the ski lift.”

They were together again in 2015, spotted snuggling on a yacht, and celebrating the new year. Sources said they were again acting like their relationship was more than a famous friendship.

Spectators and photographers spotted them more than once early in 2016, and Khloé Kardashian said she thought they were dating, though she didn’t know if they were “boyfriend-girlfriend” (People). However, Jenner was confirmed to be in a relationship with someone else in April 2016.

Since then, sightings have sporadically stirred speculation of a reunion. Jenner was photographed at a Styles concert in November 2022 after news of his split from Wilde, and the images were enough to crank the rumor mill. However, a celebrity psychic doesn’t think their paths are meant to cross again.

Astrologer and celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman says Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are on different paths for 2023

In an interview with Betway, celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman said that reconciliation isn’t in the cards for Styles and Jenner. More specifically, she predicted the two stars would likely “never meet again.”

She explained, “Harry’s card is the 2 of Wands,” which means he’ll probably be “super busy,” traveling weekly, and will “sometimes [have] two engagements in two different countries in one day.”

“For Harry in 2023, the only constant is change,” Honigman noted. She also said, “Harry’s card shows that he’s not searching for a permanent connection at this stage.”

Meanwhile, the psychic gathered that “Kendall is not looking for more instability in her life.”

“The 9 of Swords shows that she’s exhausted and would like a more stable year in 2023,” the astrologist predicted. “She’s taking a break from dating and won’t get back out there unless someone truly special, devoted, and calm came into her life.”

Celebrity psychic predicts the debut of ‘ripped’ Harry Styles in 2023

Harry Styles | Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

According to Honigman, Styles will be trying out new things in 2023. “He’ll be looking at different projects, very unlike what he’s used to,” she predicted. She added, “He’ll be collaborating with other smooth-singing men …”

Honigman’s analysis also foretold a newly “ripped” body for the “Watermelon Sugar” singer in 2023, which will undoubtedly delight many fans if true. The astrologer predicted, “He’ll be spending time in the gym, and we’ll see a ripped, broad-shouldered Harry Styles unveiled.”