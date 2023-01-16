Surviving the Wait: 3 Reality Shows to Binge While We Wait for ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

Love Is Blind Season 3 premiered in October with an entirely new cast of singles ready to find love. It quickly divided fans with some of the most polarizing cast members yet. However, now that season 3 has ended, you might be looking for other good reality shows to watch while you wait for Love Is Blind Season 4. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with a few suggestions.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast | Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

‘Too Hot to Handle’ features a sexy cast of singles looking to hook up, but there’s a twist

The first season of Too Hot to Handle premiered in 2020, but Netflix quickly developed spinoffs from the show. At the beginning of their retreat, producers tell the cast they’re competing for a $100,000 prize. However, the catch is that they must completely abstain from any sexual activities. We admit, the second season loses a bit of its luster because the cast surely knows what they’re getting into this time around. However, if you’re ready for some mindless entertainment involving drama and romance while you wait for Love Is Blind Season 4, Too Hot to Handle does the trick.

‘The Circle’ combines reality show drama with social media

The Circle takes a unique twist on reality show competitions. In this one, the players all live together in an apartment complex, but they never see each other. The goal is basically to out-catfish the other contestants. Participants use their own information or, if they want, create an entirely new online persona to persuade the others into believing that’s their real identity. In season 4, the players got a big surprise when two of the legendary Spice Girls, Mel B. and Emma Bunton, showed up to play the game. The Circle’s fun atmosphere qualifies as a perfect substitute as you wait for Love Is Blind Season 4.

‘Singles Inferno’ takes dating to a deserted island

In Netflix’s Singles Inferno, a group of single men and women travel to a deserted island, all in the hopes of finding love. Five women arrive on the island and explain what they look for in a partner. However, producers only initially introduce four men. Later, the series adds the fifth and last male contestant as the participants have an idea of who they like.

Throughout the dating show, the men and women aren’t allowed to disclose their ages, professions, or anything about their personal lives while on the island. The only way to learn this information is if they match as a couple and head to Paradise together, a luxurious five-star resort. Singles Inferno also incorporates challenges for the contestants to win special treats like Iced Americanos, so it’s got a little bit of that Survivor vibe. If you’re looking for something different, this is an excellent reality show to check out on Netflix.

All three of these reality shows are currently streaming on Netflix. Do you plan on watching any? Are you planning on watching Love Is Blind Season 4? Let me know in the comments down below!