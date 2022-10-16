‘Survivor 43’: Coco Tribe Debates Eating a Snake in Secret Scene

A secret scene from Survivor 43 showed the Coco tribe as they found a snake and debated what to do with it. However, the interaction reminded Karla Cruz Godoy of the potentially deceitful people she’s playing against in the game.

Ryan Medrano wanted to kill and eat a snake in a secret scene

A secret scene left out Survivor 43 Episode 4 followed the Coco tribe as they debated what to do with a snake. Karla Cruz Godoy found it while looking for firewood and quickly called her other tribemates to look at it.

Ryan Medrano came over and, noticing the size, immediately announced his intent to decapitate the snake. Karla asked if he wanted to eat it and Ryan said yes, shocking her. Ryan wondered if anyone else would, but Karla admitted she would bother her if they did.

Meet Ryan, a warehouse associate who believes he’ll be able to read people fairly well in the game.?#Survivor pic.twitter.com/i7mvoMkcU2 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 19, 2022

RELATED: ‘Survivor 43’: Nneka Talks Struggling in That Challenge, Bonding With Cody, and More

However, the Texas native countered by claiming he would “feel bad” if the snake harmed one of them. As Karla retold the story in a confessional, his behavior appeared to annoy her as she questioned why he wanted to eat it.

Additionally, she mockingly called him a “hero” for claiming he wanted to get rid of it so it wouldn’t hurt anyone. “I’m not going to die by snake on this island,” she insisted. Speaking to Ryan, the Delaware native reiterated that she didn’t want to eat it but admitted she would if they found themselves in “dire need” of food. Locating the snake reminded Karla of the proverbial snakes she is likely working with in the competition.

Karla Cruz Godoy is the only person who knows about her idol

To activate this season’s immunity idol, the players must obtain a specific bead from their tribemates’ bag without stealing it. Instead, they had to convince each person to give it to them willingly.

Shortly before Tribal Council, Vesi’s Cody Assenmacher located the risk and decided to open it, knowing it could compromise his vote.

Meet Karla, an educational project manager who is ready to lie and start drama on the island.?#Survivor pic.twitter.com/wGhhjY5ctI — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 6, 2022

With the help of allies Jesse Lopez and Nneka Ejere, the salesman went to work. He convinced everyone to concede the bead by building a hat and encouraged his tribemates to partake. The Hawaii native successfully earned everyone’s beads, thus keeping his vote and earning an immunity idol. On the Coco tribe, the other players don’t seem concerned about finding safety.

However, Karla secretly found the beware advantage. After initially opting to leave it, she returned and opened it and had to follow the same steps as Cody to activate the immunity idol. Karla quickly put her social skills to work and bartered with her tribemates for other beads she had. Currently, no one else knows about the power.

Lindsay Carmine was the first Coco tribemate voted off

After three eliminations, Coco was the only tribe with all its founding members. When Vesi earned the opportunity to raid a rival camp, they chose the six-person tribe.

Cody implemented his sales training and immediately began asking for their machete, knowing they would give almost anything but that.

It's a bitter sweet tribal council when it's your first and last!? Check out Lindsay tell all after her torch was snuffed! #Survivor pic.twitter.com/ipyzP4Azuq — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) October 14, 2022

Therefore, he walked away with their potatoes, limes, and fishing gear. Karla figured out he swindled them but didn’t say anything to the group. During the immunity challenge, Vesi helped Baka, guaranteeing that Coco would have to go to Tribal Council.

Initially, they wanted to target Geo Bustamante, deeming him power-hungry. However, Lindsay Carmine got paranoid, ultimately turning the heat on her. The majority considered her paranoia a liability and opted to cut her instead. Survivor 43 airs Wednesdays on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Reveals How Season 41 ‘Forever Changed’ the Game