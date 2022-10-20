‘Survivor 43’ Fans Call Cassidy’s ‘Real Bullets’ Vote Confessional ‘Iconic’

Survivor 43 is heating up, and that means the cast is starting to really speak their minds. Cassidy Clark made an interesting metaphor while voting, and fans are calling it iconic.

‘Survivor 43’ showed a Coco blindside

The Coco Tribe started the season strong. But in the last episode, they lost their first member. The show claimed that had to do with Lindsay Carmine’s paranoia.

Episode 5 showed Cassidy upset that Geo Bustamante voted for her in the last Tribal Council. They had to compete again, and this time Ryan Medrano threw the last leg of the competition. He claimed he did it to get rid of Cassidy.

He told James Jones and Karla Cruz to tell Cassidy that the vote tonight is for Ryan to go. They did, and they also told Cassidy that this was all a fake plan to cover for her leaving.

Meanwhile, Geo was picked to go on an adventure. He risked his vote and won an advantage. He could ask someone with an advantage or an idol if they have one. If they do, he gets to keep it for himself. He trusted Karla with this information, and since she has an idol, she considered Geo a threat to her game.

The tribe had things to say while voting. “I’m sure you’re amazing, but you have to go,” Geo said.

“You think you could play me. But the truth is I’m the one that put the blanks in your gun. I have the real bullets,” Cassidy said. In the end, Geo was sent home with a vote of three to two for Cassidy.

‘Survivor 43’ fans call Cassidy’s vote confessional ‘iconic’

It turns out Cassidy did have the votes and sent out Geo with an advantage. Fans had a lot to say about Cassidy’s vote on Reddit.

“Ok that was an iconic confessional,” one person wrote.

“OKAY CASSIDY EAT,” one fan wrote.

“Excellent voting confessional from Cassidy,” someone else added.

“That was a great confessional by Cassidy,” another person agreed.

“One of the best voting confessionals in a while by Cass,” someone claimed.

The ‘Survivor 43’ tribes will merge

The teaser for the next episode showed the tribes merging. Jeff Probst also told the cast there is one final twist. The survivors then said there is nowhere to hide now.

Fans will have to wait to see what new alliances form in the merge. But the women could be at a disadvantage since four of them already went home.

However, Karla, Cody Assenmacher, and Jeanine Zheng also have idols after completing the Beware Advantage task. Karla and Cody kept it a secret, but that could be ruined since all of Baka knew how it worked.

10/20/22 Correction: This article previously incorrectly attributed the quote, “I’m sure you’re amazing, but you have to go” to Ryan. However, Geo said that.