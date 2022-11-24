‘Survivor 43’ Fans Miss Castaways Playing Their Idols

Survivor made many changes but kept idols. However, castaways are using them less, and fans are noticing. Find out what fans have to say about the latest Tribal Council and idols.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor Season 43 Episode 10, “Get That Money, Baby.”]

Karla and Jesse didn’t play their idol on ‘Survivor 43’

Got to be protected from all sides!? Catch a brand new #Survivor tonight at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/MUAjNPrWfR — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 23, 2022

The episode “Get That Money, Baby,” showed Noelle Lambert coming through with an impressive win at the reward challenge. She then chose Owen Knight, Jesse Lopez, and Sami Layadi to enjoy a night sleeping comfortably in a bed, eating food, and reading letters from home.

That left Karla Cruz, Cassidy Clark, Mike Gabler, and Cody Assenmacher back at camp. The next day the group joined them, and Jesse came up with a plan to vote out Noelle.

Gabler didn’t like that Jesse was giving him a new plan right before Tribal Council and talked about possibly turning on him. Jesse had Cody’s idol and might still have it. Dwight Moore gave him Jeanine’s idol as well.

Noelle and Owen wanted to vote out Karla and asked Jesse to get Sami on board. Jesse later told Karla, who has an idol.

But in the end, no one used their idol after knowing someone was targeting them. Noelle was voted out as Jesse planned.

‘Survivor 43’ fans complain about castaways not playing their idols

There are different advantages in the game as well as idols. And although all of the idols were found, no one has successfully played one. Reddit fans had a lot to say about this.

“Serious Q, when was the last time someone played an idol?? it feels like it’s been ages” one fan asked.

“Mike played one for Maryanne at the Final 5 (or 6?) last season.,” someone answered.

“Can we please have an idol play sometime soon,” someone else wrote with a crying emoji.

Although some people were complaining about this trend, there were some fans singing the praise of castaways who didn’t play their idol. “Karla has balls of steel not playing her idol,” one fan claimed.

Not playing idols has been used to win ‘Survivor’

Karla Cruz Godoy | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Some fans are complaining about how the game has changed. But they also just watched a winner go to the end with an idol in her hand.

Maryanne Oketch revealed to the jury in season 42 that when she voted out Omar Zaheer, Mike Turner agreed to play his idol for her to reach the final four. She then revealed how she was confident about making it to the next week.

“I kept the only secret in this game,” she said. “I actually, after your vote, Tori had the merge idol. I can show it to your right now. And I told no one about it.”

She held out the idol and note as proof. Most of the jury looked shocked by this. The student went on to explain that she also had everyone agree to take her to the end.

So if Cody, Karla, and Jesse never play their idols, it might benefit them in the end. But fans might be disappointed in this strategy.

