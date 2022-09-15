‘Survivor 43’: Jeff Probst Confirms Removal of Recent Twists, Fans Call It a ‘Huge Win’

The game of Survivor is constantly changing for better or for worse. But fans are thrilled to find out a spoiler for season 43 was right.

Jeff Probst talks about ‘Survivor 43’ twists

#Survivor fans, season 43 is right around the corner! There’s only ONE WEEK until the premiere. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/RGNUCOdFW1 — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) September 14, 2022

The last two seasons showed the hourglass twist. Someone in exile has the choice of breaking an hourglass to “turn back time” and give the losing tribe of a competition, and themself the win and safety. They can also choose not to break it and keep everything the same.

Of course, both people chose to break the hourglass, and one of them, Erika Casupanan, won the game. But some fans and players felt like the twist was too powerful and the choice was too easy to make.

Jeff Probst talked about the twists in season 43 with Entertainment Weekly. “Things like small tribes, earn the merge, no food, risk/reward dilemmas, Shot in the Dark, are here to stay,” he said. “Other specific twists will come and go depending on the season.”

He then revealed Change History and Do or Die won’t be back this season. The Do or Die twist was introduced in season 41. The castaway who finishes last in the immunity challenge has to go to the podium during Tribal Council and pick which of three boxes has safety in it. If they choose correctly, they stay in the game and get immunity. Pick wrong, and they’re eliminated.

Fans call the removal of recent twists a win, but will there be others?

Season 43 is all about pushing your limits!? It all goes down September 21st on @CBS! #Survivor pic.twitter.com/9wLJN02haX — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) August 31, 2022

Fans had a lot to say on Reddit about the news. “No Do or Die either, this is a huge win,” one fan noted.

“This is the real headline. We are so lucky nobody went home because of that,” another person replied.

“It’s kind of sad that we’re at a point where it’s a notable win for production to not immediately repeat a specific mistake,” one user wrote.

“Danny’s impact,” one person joked.

Some fans are cautious about the news. “I mean yeah, but we were in trouble with bad twists before those two exist. It’s a win, but I’m not confident they won’t immediately mess it up again,” someone wrote.

“Notice he didn’t say knowledge is power won’t be returning,” another fan commented.

What is Shot in the Dark on ‘Survivor’?

Jeff Probst | Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Probst made it clear that Shot in the Dark is back. This was also in season 41, and castaways could decide to throw away their vote and instead put their six-sided die into an urn. They select a parchment from the urn that will either say “safe” or “not safe.”

If someone pulls “safe,” that means all votes against them won’t count like an idol. It’s truly been used as a last resort for struggling castaways. No one has pulled a safe parchment yet.

Survivor Season 43 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

