‘Survivor 44’: Carolyn Creates Chaos in Tika, but Will She Misplay in the Future?

Being able to stir up trouble is a good skill to have for Survivor. Fans are watching castaways find idols fast. Here is how Carolyn Wiger created chaos, but there is a big question on if she’ll lose her good spot by misfiring in the future based on one scene.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor 44 Episode 2.]

Are you ready to be DARING?? Meet the 18 new castaways who have dared to give it their all to claim the Season 44 Sole #Survivor title. pic.twitter.com/iA2dVr1xov — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) January 31, 2023

Carolyn Wiger opening the cage causes chaos in Tika on ‘Survivor 44’

The second episode showed the Tika and Soka Tribes determined to find the key to their cages. Carolyn knew this would be a huge help to her game since most of the people in her tribe weren’t talking to her. When everyone else was away, she looked for the key and found it.

The mother’s first instinct was to open the cage quickly, put the bag in her pants, and run back to camp. But then she realized that everyone would return to see the cage empty and open. They would assume she unlocked it since she was the only person to search for it alone.

Carolyn ran back and filled the bag with something else. She then quickly locked it and headed back.

Carson Garrett, Helen Li, Sarah Wade, and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho returned and noticed the bag didn’t look as heavy and it was somewhat open. They figured someone got it and started to suspect each other. They all sat at camp and emptied their backs to prove they didn’t have it. But they still suspected each other.

Will Carolyn misplay her idol?

Carolyn Wiger on ‘Survivor 44’ | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Tika sadly lost in the immunity challenge, so they had to go to Tribal Council. That meant Carolyn still had a reason to be on edge.

Yam Yam and Carson claimed they wanted to keep Carolyn safe, but she wasn’t sure if she could trust Carson. The engineering student was playing both sides of the tribe.

At Tribal Council, Carolyn cried over the stress of possibly going home. But she decided not to play her idol. This was a good thing since Helen went home.

But there is still a question if the drug counselor will play it correctly. She wrongly said the necklace with the gold coin was the idol, while the beads were nothing in her confessional. However, it’s the other way around, and the gold coin is the decoy.

Hopefully, Carolyn will be able to clarify how the two objects work before she tries to play with them. She at least has more time surviving this tribal.

Who else found the ‘Survivor 44’ idols?

The first episode showed the Ratu Tribe splitting up to find the key. Brandon Cottom found it and opened it with everyone else. That meant everyone knew he had an idol. He then correctly played it at Tribal Council and voted out Maddy Pomilla.

The second episode showed Danny Massa finding the key alone in the Soka Tribe. He opened the cage by himself successfully and kept it a secret.