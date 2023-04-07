‘Survivor 44’: Claire Rafson on Her Flirty Pic With Ozzy Lusth, ‘I’m the One With Rizz’

The Survivor universe is both big and small. Claire Rafson met some alums at a watch party and addressed being pictured with fan-favorite Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth.

What is Ozzy Lusth doing now after ‘Survivor’?

Oscar ‘Ozzy’ Lusth | Timothy Kuratek/CBS via Getty Images

Lusth first appeared on Survivor: Cook Islands, where the tribes were split by ethnicity. He was on the Aitutaki tribe with other Hispanic American castaways. Lusth stood out for being likable and having fantastic survival skills.

He was runner-up and immediately returned for Survivor: Micronesia as one of the returning castaways going against fans. The former waiter and photographer played again in Survivor: South Pacific and Survivor: Game Changers. He never won the game.

The former reality star’s life after the show includes making public appearances. His Instagram is full of pictures of him enjoying the outdoors and building things as if he had never left the show.

Claire Rafson posts flirty picture with Ozzy

Something truly surreal about:

1. @OzzyLusth whispering in my ear

2. Someone taking a stalker pic of it and sending it to @ClaireRehfuss #Survivor44 pic.twitter.com/dG1gfmRNHc — Claire Rafson | official real account (@claire_rafson) April 6, 2023

Survivor 44 showed Claire Rafson on the Soka Tribe. She sat out of competitions to give them the best chance of winning and made social moves on the sideline. One of them was tipping off Matthew Grinstead-Mayle that Lauren Harpe lied about her journey.

Sadly, she didn’t make it to the merge, but she’s watching the season and meeting other alums of the show. Rafson tweeted a screenshot of text messages. There is a picture of her leaning on a bar and Lusth whispering in her ear. “OZZY WITH THE RIZZ ON CLAIRE,” someone texted after sending.

“Something truly surreal about: 1. @OzzyLusth whispering in my ear 2. Someone taking a stalker pic of it and sending it to @ClaireRehfuss #Survivor44,” Rafson wrote with the screenshot. “Also to be clear I’m the one with rizz,” she added.

“I have eyes everywhere,” Claire Rehfuss from The Amazing Race and Big Brother replied.

Other ‘Survivor’ alums were there

Claire Rafson on ‘Survivor 44’ | Robert Voets/CBS ©2022

It looks like there were more alums hanging out at the bar that night. Karla Gruz Godoy from Survivor 43 tweeted a picture with Jack Black and Rafson. “Oh you know just casually running into Jack Black! #survivor #survivor44,” she wrote.

Black has a loose connection to Survivor. He starred in School of Rock, which Mike White also acted in as Ned Schneebly and wrote. White later appeared on Survivor: David vs. Goliath and was runner-up. He created The White Lotus, which is somewhat inspired by his experience on the reality TV show. Season 2 opened with former castaways Kara Kay and Angelina Keeley lounging on the beach.

Rafson also tweeted a shocking picture of her in the same outfit from that night of her, holding a bloody napkin to her nose. “Bleeding out at a #Survivor44 watch party #ama !!!” she wrote. So it looked like an action-packed night for her.

The tech investor might be attending watch parties. But she tweeted on April 6 that she might stop watching the episodes. “I actually think I need to stop watching #Survivor44. I can’t watch my friends go home any more I like everyone too much and I will never emotionally recover watching them get snuffed,” she shared.