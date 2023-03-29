‘Survivor’: 1 Contestant’s Eyeliner Lasted the Whole Month She Was There

Makeup brands often advertise their products as long-lasting and waterproof, and while most are lies, some live up to the hype. Like every other show, Survivor does product placement, some more subtle than others. However, the show indirectly ended up giving one beauty brand a free promo after a contestant’s eyeliner lasted the whole month she was there.

(L-R) Yul Kwon, Cecilia Mansilla, Jonathan Penner, Jessica Smith, Anh-Tuan “Cao Boi” Bui, Sundra Oakley, Ozzy Lusth, Becky Lee and Jeff Probst | Bill Inoshita/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Can ‘Survivor’ contestants bring makeup?

No. Survivor contestants are not allowed to bring makeup and don’t wear any makeup while on the show. A Survivor contestant can only be spotted wearing makeup when they join the jury. Skincare and beauty trends are huge today, and most people may not be willing to leave their products behind. Luckily the show doesn’t strip the contestants of everything.

According to Survivor: Australia contestant Amy Ong, the show provides plenty of sunscreen. Speaking to Now to Love, Ong said, “They are supplied 50+ sunscreen that is purchased and shipped over from Australia. It’s distributed at every daytime activity- all day at camp and before/during/after challenges. It is reapplied often during the day.”

Aside from sunscreen, the show also provides a medical box containing bug spray, vitamins, and condoms that contestants can access. According to Insider, some contestants submit tampons and contact lenses before arriving on the island. “If you needed any of that stuff, you could just go to the med box,” Survivor: Island of The Idols star Elaine Scott told the outlet clarifying that the show only allows one person at a time to prevent contestants from congregating there.

Becky Lee’s eyeliner lasted an entire month

Becky Lee competed in Survivor: Cook Islands working with Yul Kwon throughout the game. Kwon and Lee were the first and second Asian Americans to reach the Final Tribal Council, but she lost because the jury perceived her as more of a follower than a major strategist. She ended up becoming the first finalist to receive zero jury votes.

Lee may not have taken home the $1 million cash prize, but she became an icon for several reasons. According to her former tribemate, Brad Virata, Lee may have bent the show’s no-makeup rule by wearing eyeliner, although the reality TV star had the eyeliner on when she got to the island.

As you’d expect, the eyeliner would have smudged or washed off in a few days, but Lee’s lasted the entire time she was on the island. “Her eyeliner literally lasted one month! She wore MAC smudge-proof,” Virata told Today.

Other items ‘Survivor’ contestants are not allowed to carry

Survivor follows a group of strangers in an isolated location left to fend for themselves while competing in challenges for various rewards and the grand prize. The show’s premise involves the contestants making do with what nature has to offer, so they are only allowed two luxury items. According to the host, luxury items provide emotional comfort, such as a picture of a loved one or a special necklace.

Before filming starts, the participants must submit their luxury items for approval, and the show tosses anything related to survival. For instance, participants cannot bring toiletries with them. These include razors, toothbrushes, and hairbrushes.

Tissues are also not allowed, so contestants often resort to “aqua dumping” or using leaves around the jungle after going. However, participants are not allowed to go into the ocean at night to relieve themselves. Since they also aren’t allowed to wear logos on the show, contestants don’t typically bring their own clothes. Every outfit seen on the show was pre-approved by production before being handed over to the contestants.