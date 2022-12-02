‘Survivor’ Fans Joke About ‘The Cassidy Curse’ and Say ‘It’s Giving Taylor’ From ‘Big Brother’

Some Survivor fans believe in curses. The newest one is The Cassidy Curse, in reference to Cassidy Clark. Find out what the curse could mean for the end of season 43.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor Season 43 Episode 11, “Hiding in Plain Sight.”]

Cassidy Clark was a target multiple times on ‘Survivor 43’

Cassidy started the season on the Coco Tribe. She was working with everyone except Ryan Medrano and Geo Bustamente. It was obvious they were working together, and they were targeting Cassidy.

Luckily for Cassidy, Geo became a target when Karla Cruz Godoy found out about his Knowledge Is Power advantage. She wrote down his name and said, “You think you could play me. But the truth is I’m the one that put the blanks in your gun. I have the real bullets.”

Cassidy made it to the merge and also wanted Ryan out. He made it into her alliance of seven but wasn’t seen as a valued player. She happily saw him go.

The designer managed to win immunity once and has remained in the game at the final six. Fans joked that there is a curse in the game.

‘Survivor’ fans think anyone who targets Cassidy Clark goes home

Fans noticed a trend with Cassidy’s game. One of them started a Reddit thread, writing, “Something I have found really amusing is the apparent curse someone puts on themselves if they target Cassidy. I mean Geo, Ryan, Noelle, and now Sami all got vote out basically directly after discussing trying to vote out Cassidy and I fear Karla will be next. Good News though Jesse did the exact opposite and basically save her so I do think he’s in the clear!”

“Cassidy did mention this in a confessional episodes ago that anyone who targets her goes home. I’ve been on the lookout ever since she said that. She has yet to disappoint” one fan commented.

“It’s giving Taylor from Bb24,” someone wrote, referring to the winner of Big Brother 24.

“If she can make it to the end this needs to be a huge talking point for her. As impressive as it is that no one has targeted Jesse or Cody, it’s just as impressive to be targeted by someone every other week and never go home but they end up going home,” a commenter recommended.

“Somewhere along the way I became a big Cassidy fan. I hope this trend holds!” a person wrote.

Is Cassidy’s game in trouble?

Cassidy managed to stay despite the stray votes against her. But the numbers have dwindled, making it hard for her to hide.

“Hiding in Plain Sight” showed Sami Layadi trying to put a wedge between Cassidy and Karla. Karla asked him who threw out her name first for the last vote. He lied and claimed it was Cassidy.

Karla believed him and seriously considered taking her number one ally out of the game. In the end, Sami was voted out instead. But that leaves the possibility that Karla might target Cassidy next. Fans will have to wait and find out if the Cassidy curse will continue.

