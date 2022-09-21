‘Survivor’ Season 43: An In-Depth Look At Each Tribe Make-Up & Who Goes to Tribal Council First

Survivor Season 43 is finally back on CBS with a new cast of players and three unique tribes — Vesi, Coco, and Baka. Host Jeff Probst rebranded seasons 41 and 42 as Survivor 2.0, changing the reality TV competition from 39 days to 26. Going forward, season 43 will continue with little to no food, new twists, and faster gameplay. Take a look at the three new tribes for Survivor Season 43 and how they all compare.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers about the Survivor Season 43 Premiere].

‘Survivor’ Season 43: The blue coco tribe members

For Survivor Season 43, the producers split the 18 castaways into three small tribes. Meanwhile, James Jones, Lindsay Carmine, Ryan Medrano, Geo Bustamante, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cassidy Clark comprise the blue Coco tribe.

Lindsay Carmine, 42, is a pediatric nurse from Downingtown, Pennsylvania. One Redditor speculated that she is a huge threat this season. The person claims to know one of Lindsay’s tribemates, who indicated that she makes it far in the game.

‘Survivor’ Season 43: Coco tribe members: Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, Geo Bustamante, James Jones, Ryan Medrano and Lindsay Carmine | Robert Voets/CBS/Getty Images

Cassidy Clark, 26, is a designer from Austin, Texas. She’s a recent college graduate who feels it’s a great time to play Survivor before her career begins. Cassidy explained that the fox is her spirit animal, and she regards herself as a “fox coming out of the den,” this season.

Geo Bustamante, 36, is a project manager from Honolulu, Hawaii, specializing in digital media and web design. He was born in Peru but grew up in Miami, Florida.

James Jones, 37, is an event planner from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who grew up playing chess competitively. Karla Crus Godoy, 28, is an educational project manager from Newark, Delaware, who loves to travel and see the world.

Ryan Medranao, 25, is a warehouse associate and personal trainer from El Paso, Texas. In the opening scene of the Survivor 43 premiere, Ryan reveals that he was born three months premature with mild cerebral palsy. Doctors thought he would never walk. He prefers to observe people so that he can process conversations better.

The yellow Baka tribe

Elie Scott, Mike Gabler, Morriah Young, Owen Knight, Jeanine Zheng, and Sami Layadi make up the yellow Baka tribe. Mike, who many people call ‘Gabler’ throughout the season, is the oldest player, at 52. He’s a heart valve specialist from Meridian, Idaho, and the only competitor without a social media account for viewers to peruse.

Morriah Young, 28, is a teacher from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and probably the most recognizable player this season. In every clip, she’s dressed in rainbow colors, from her hair to her shoes.

Sami Layadi, 19, is the youngest player on the season, and he has thrown out many current job positions. Although he’s listed as a pet cremator, he also attends Brigham University and is a business owner/hybrid.

Some Survivor Season 43 spoilers suggest that Elie Scott wins the season. However, it’s only speculation at this point. Elie is a 31-year-old clinical psychologist from Salt Lake City, Utah. Going into Survivor 43, Elie felt she was a solid contender to win because her secret power is getting individuals to talk about their traumas.

Owen Knight, 30, is a college admissions director from New Orleans, Louisiana. He was born in Korea but adopted at four months old. He grew up in the Washington D. C. area but went to college in the Big Easy and never left. Owen thinks viewers might compare him to Woo Hwang from Survivor: Cagayan and Survivor: Cambodia, but he identifies most with Malcolm Freberg.

Jeanine Zheng, 24, is a UX designer from San Francisco, California. She’s a first-generation immigrant and doesn’t want to be typecast as a “mathematician” because she’s Asian.

‘Survivor’ Season 43: The red Vesi tribe goes to tribal council first

Dwight Moore, Nneka Ejere, Cody Assenmacher, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez, and Justine Brennan compete with the red Vesi tribe buffs to begin Survivor Season 43.

According to the complete Spoiled Survivor document, the red tribe, Vesi, heads to tribal council first in the season 43 premiere. They also report that Noelle and Cody do not make it far in the game. Also, rumors indicate that Noelle and Nneka do not get along and fight excessively. So, the red Vesi tribe does not get off to a great start.

‘Survivor’ Season 43 Vesi Tribe: Dwight Moore, Nneka Ejere, Cody Assenmacher, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez and Justine Brennan | Robert Voets/CBS/ Getty Images

Nneka Ejere, 43, is a pharmacist from Weatherford, Texas. She grew up in Nigeria and recalled life like “survival of the fittest.”

Noelle Lambert, 25, is a Paralympian from Manchester, New Hampshire. She lost her left leg in a moped accident in Martha’s Vineyard in 2016.

Cody Assenmacher, 35, is an elevator and escalator salesperson from Honolulu, Hawaii. He grew up in Preston, Iowa, but left home for Hawaii. Cody is the inspiration for the Survivor Season 43 Episode 1 title, “LIVIN,” because that’s what he has “tattooed on my butt cheek.”

Dwight Moore, 22, is a Stanford graduate student from Collierville, Tennessee. His passion as a child was interviewing politicians. Dwight says he has absolutely no fear and is ready to play.

Jesse Lopez, 30, is a political Science Ph. D. student and survey methodologist from Durham, North Carolina. He joined a gang as a teenager, so he feels he has a high level of street smarts. He studied people for six years, so Jesse feels qualified to win Survivor.

Justine Brennan, 29, is a cyber security salesperson from Marina Del Rey, California. She’s accustomed to being the only woman in a room full of men at her tech job. Although Justine loves to get her hair and nails done, she’s not afraid to get dirty and feels she will excel in the athletic challenges.

Survivor Season 43 premieres on CBS and Paramount+ on Sept. 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET.