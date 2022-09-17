‘Survivor’ Season 43: Instagram Accounts Of Every Cast Member

Survivor Season 43 finally arrives on CBS and Paramount+ on September 21, 2022, with 18 brand-new cast members. The reality TV series, hosted by Jeff Probst, changed the game after season 40, so the castaways now endure extreme new twists, with almost no food, for only 26 days instead of 39. Ahead of the season premiere, take a look at the Survivor Season 43 cast members with a sneak peek into their lives through each person’s Instagram account.

The ‘Survivor’ Season 43 cast | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Follow the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 cast on Instagram

Although viewers will get to know the Survivor Season 43 cast as the show progresses, fans can check Instagram to learn more about each competitor. One castaway only has a Twitter account, and Mike Gabler doesn’t participate in social media. But, here’s the complete list of everyone we could find on Instagram:

Cassidy Clark (26), @cahleesi, a designer from Austin, TX

Cody Assenmacher (35), @codyassenmacher, an elevator salesperson from Honolulu, HI

Dwight Moore (22), @dwight.moore.jr, a graduate student from Collierville, TN

Elie Scott (31), @elie_scott, a clinical psychologist from Salt Lake City, UT

Geo Bustamante (36), @gchico305, a project manager from Honolulu, HI

James Jones (37), @j2dajones, an event planner from Philadelphia, PA

Jeanine Zheng (24), @j9zheng, a UX designer from San Francisco, CA

Jesse Lopez (30), @Jesse_L_Lopez (Twitter only), a political science Ph.D. student from Durham, NC

Justine Brennan (29), @beandogmillionaire, is a cyber security salesperson from Marina Del Rey, CA. After reading her job title, it is no surprise that her Instagram account is private.

Karla Cruz Godoy (28), @yasqueer, an educational project manager from Newark, DE

Lindsay Carmine (42), @lindsayfcarmine, a pediatric nurse from Downington, PA

Mike Gabler (52), a heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID, does not have any social media accounts.

Morriah Young (28), @reignbowqueen, a teacher from Philadelphia, PA

Noelle Lambert (25), @noellelambert, a Paralympian from Manchester, NH

Nneka Ejere (43), @nnekahhh, a pharmacist from Weatherford, TX

Owen Knight (30), @theyoungknight, a college admissions director from New Orleans, LA

Ryan Medrano (25), @fast_track182, a warehouse associate from El Paso, TX

Sami Layadi (19), @layadi.sami, a pet cremator from Las Vegas, NV

The ‘Survivor’ Season 43 cast is split into three tribes: Baka, Coco, and Vesi

For Survivor Season 43, the producers split the 18 castaways into three small tribes. Elie, Gabler, Morriah, Owen, Jeanine, and Sami make up the yellow Baka tribe. Meanwhile, James, Lindsay, Ryan, Geo, Karla, and Cassidy comprise the blue Coco tribe. Lastly, Dwight, Nneka, Cody, Noelle, Jesse, and Justine compete with the red Vesi tribe buffs to begin season 43.

Can you believe it? A brand new season of #Survivor is just around the corner. ❤️ this tweet to stay on top of #Survivor 43, and catch all the action September 21st on CBS! pic.twitter.com/9Rzh5eY0RG — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 15, 2022

Jeff Probst teases ‘Survivor’ Season 43 and the new cast members

In a recent Instagram Reel, Survivor host Jeff Probst teased season 43 and the “new, fast format.” The social media team congratulated former player Mike White on his massive wins at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“We’re doing the same idea,” Probst began. “26 days, no food, very few supplies, penalties for losing, and small tribes, which I think is still a thing that’s being worked out by the players. A couple of things from 41 and 42 won’t be back.”

#Survivor fans, season 43 is right around the corner! There’s only ONE WEEK until the premiere. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/RGNUCOdFW1 — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) September 14, 2022

Then he added some teasers about the castaways.

“There’s some very rootable players, some very funny players and very savvy players,” the host continued. “It’s another great season.”

Survivor Season 43 premieres on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

