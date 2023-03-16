‘Survivor’ Season 44: 1 Contestant Raised $150,000 For COVID-19 Relief in Just 2 Weeks

Since the premier of Survivor season 44, we’ve been introduced to some pretty unique contestants. Carolyn Wiger makes people tune in for her silly antics, and Dr. Will is continuing to make a name for himself after appearing on other shows like Big Brother 2, and The Price is Right.

However, there’s only one contestant this season who managed the impressive task of raising $150,000 for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief in only two weeks. Her name is Claire Rafson, and she is clearly a force to be reckoned with.

(L-R) Matt Blankinship and Claire Rafson | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Claire Rafson’s “Survivor” introduction

Before season 44 of Survivor premiered, Entertainment Weekly published a list of cast bios as an introduction. Rafson’s stood out for a lot of reasons, but most of all, because of her fundraising efforts.

When the coronavirus hit the U.S., Rafson was fresh out of college. That didn’t stop her from doing what she could to help. When asked, “What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?” She replied:

“When COVID hit my first year out of college, I led my office in a fundraiser to raise $150,000 in two weeks for the NYC community.” New York City was hit especially hard by the first wave of coronavirus, so Rafson’s efforts certainly made quite an impact.

Does this mean Rafson has the motivation and determination to become the Sole Survivor and win season 44? It seems as if she thinks so.

The best part of #survivor, for me, has been the incredible friends I’ve made. And of these friends, @claire_rafson is the best of the best of the best. It goes behind the show. She’s met my family. I’ve met hers. I sometimes forget that I know her from Survivor and not BBYO. pic.twitter.com/5rHMAuHqgM — Zach Wurtenberger (@zachwurt) March 16, 2023

She said, “I’ll do whatever it takes to win. I’ve got the strategic knowledge and social skills to get me where I need to go. I’m also easy to underestimate. These people won’t see me coming ‘till my knife is in their back.”

Rafson is living a life-long dream by being a contestant on the show, claiming she’s wanted to be on Survivor since she was four years old. She says that growing up as a queer Black Jewish woman has always made her feel like the odd one out, but that just means she’s been playing her own social/strategic game of Survivor her whole life in order to fit in.

Season 44 of “Survivor” so far

Rafson managed to make it through the first two episodes of season 44 so far, but was voted out in the third episode.

Had SUCH a great chat this morning with @claire_rafson! We get into why she feels she actually wasn't targeted for challenge strength, how her time on the bench made her realize Matt's idol was fake, and a pic of the keyhole that made her a #Survivor fan: https://t.co/3t800STtSX — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) March 16, 2023

The two-hour premiere episode had three medical interventions, a strange confessional-style interview opening, Carolyn’s strange antics, Matthew almost dying, and Maddy getting eliminated in an unconventional way. Writer Dalton Rose, who reviewed this episode for Entertainment Weekly, cast his vote for Claire Rafson to win in the end.

The season’s second episode aired on March 8, and it wasn’t much tamer. Carolyn’s wild antics continue, Matt Blankinship admitted he’d had a recent bad breakup while forming a connection with Frannie Marin, and Helen was eliminated in a 3-1 vote.