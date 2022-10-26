‘Survivor’ Spoilers Suggest Producers Aren’t Happy With Season 43

When a television show produces 43-plus seasons, not every single one will be a winner. Survivor fans definitely have their fair share of seasons that are at the bottom of the barrel. Not every installment can be Survivor: Micronesia. But according to spoilers, Survivor Season 43 might be one of the more forgettable seasons when all is said and done.

[Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers from Survivor Season 43.]

A reliable source revealed ‘Survivor’ Season 43 spoilers

Some fans may recall that a source accurately spoiled the entire bootlist for Survivor Season 42 on Reddit. And this same Reddit user shared a few spoilers from Survivor Season 43 before it premiered on CBS.

Unfortunately, they claimed they couldn’t get much information from season 43. But they did have a few interesting tidbits regarding the game, which fans can find on the Survivor Spoiler Checklist document.

The Reddit user revealed that Elie Scott, Jesse Lopez, and Karla Cruz Godoy make the merge, a castaway might quit later in the game, and that production didn’t love the season.

‘Survivor’ Season 43 fans react to the possible spoilers

Although the spoilers didn’t explain why producers were unhappy with Survivor Season 43, many fans took to Reddit to speculate.

“I don’t know if this season is controversial; it may just be mediocre,” one fan wrote. “I like the season alright so far, but I feel like the castaways aren’t pulling me in at all. A lot of them aren’t good narrators or storytellers, so it feels like it’s a really aimless story being dictated by a couple of people (Karla, Jesse, [Mike] Gabler’s antics, etc.) … I’m assuming someone kinda boring wins.”

A Reddit user commented, “I like this season a lot too. The quit or drama that happens later in the merge is probably what sours it for them … Also, production not liking this season makes me think Jesse and Cody [Assenmacher] almost definitely don’t win [because just from the edit, they seem like their [favorites].”

“I mean to be fair, I can see why they are let down,” someone else added. “May be the editing, but the cast seems too vanilla and ‘Kumbaya’ compared to last two seasons, where they got more characters. Also, they loved [Survivor Season 42]. And their favorites made it far (Maryanne [Oketch], Mike [Turner], Omar [Zaheer], Drea [Wheeler], etc.). Maybe this season, that doesn’t happen (which means that Jesse, Elie, and Karla may not win).”

Jeff Probst shared his thoughts on season 43 before the premiere

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jeff Probst previewed Survivor Season 43. And his comments suggest that he loved the season.

“The Survivor 43 players come from so many different types of backgrounds, experiences, and cultures and that leads to really unique stories,” Probst explained. “I love this group of players. This entire season was so unpredictable. Some days I was laughing, other days I was moved, and some days I was just completely perplexed by what was going on!”

Of course, the host and executive producer of Survivor isn’t going to come out before a season premieres and reveal that he hates it. But it’s important to consider Probst’s comments before believing spoilers that Survivor producers are displeased with season 43.

Survivor Season 43 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.