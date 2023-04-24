‘Survivor’ Veteran Ethan Zohn Reveals His Biggest Regret on the Show: ‘I Got Caught in the Crossfire’

For many contestants, Survivor is the ultimate in reality television. The series pushes participants to the edge of their limits, both mentally and physically, until only a single winner stands. While the series has been on the air for more than two decades, it remains an important part of pop culture – and for those who have competed on Survivor, it is an experience unlike any other. Over the years, many contestants have spoken out about their time on the show, revealing what they would have changed and what their big takeaways were. Recently, three-time contestant Ethan Zohn sat down for an interview on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast, talking about his experience on Survivor and what his biggest regret is.

Ethan Zohn was on ‘Survivor’ three separate times

There are a few Survivor contestants who have appeared on the series not once, but twice or more. Zohn is one such contestant. He has actually competed in the reality competition series three times, beginning with his 2001 appearance on Survivor: Africa. He won the series, earning acclaim for his resilience and determination. He went on to appear on the show again in Survivor: All-Stars in 2004 and Survivor: Winners at War in 2020.

Zohn struggled during the filming of Winners at War, opening up to others about his health issues and even fainting at one point. He even told Entertainment Tonight that it was an “absolute miracle” to be around for the season, considering the shocking cancer diagnosis that he experienced when he was just 35 years old. Fans found a lot to appreciate in Zohn’s appearance, and many called him out as being an all-time Survivor favorite.

What did Ethan Zohn say about his experience on ‘Survivor’?

Zohn is one of the longest-running Survivor alums in the spotlight, and he has been open about his tenure with the franchise. Zohn recently sat down for an interview on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast, where he discussed his biggest Survivor regret. “The way it played out…the ‘Edge of Extinction,’ it was just torture,” he said. “There’s nothing to do, there’s no food. The days are long, the nights are long.”

“I had game goals and I had life goals,” Zohn said of his experience on Winners at War. “So I achieved that, the life goals, I didn’t achieve the game goals.” Zohn admitted that he does have some moments of regret, noting “In hindsight, I probably shouldn’t have aligned with Rob and Harmony. I just, I got caught in the crossfire, with everyone trying to weaken Harmony and Rob. So like, it just caused this chaos. So yeah, I think about that all the time.”

The new season of ‘Survivor’ is currently airing

Just like Zohn, Survivor has soldiered on, airing new seasons and earning new fans. The most recent season debuted in March 2023, with 18 contestants in three separate tribes. If anything, Season 44 of Survivor is proof positive that the reality show hasn’t lost its edge. According to TV Line, the show’s medical team has been working overtime, with multiple injuries and accidents in the first episode alone.

As the twelfth season to be filmed in Fiji, this season of Survivor is certainly beautiful to look at – and viewers are along for the ride, immersing themselves in all-new challenges and becoming acquainted with a whole new roster of competitors who are determined to make it to the end of the season with limbs – and sanity – intact. Fans can catch the latest season of Survivor on CBS!