Susan Sarandon Wants a ‘Little Women’ Reunion

Susan Sarandon has one of the most iconic careers in Hollywood history. A character actor who has also earned acclaim as a leading lady, Sarandon has been a force to be reckoned with in entertainment since the ’70s. Over the years, the actor has appeared in many hit films, from the 1975 musical comedy The Rocky Horror Picture Show to the 1998 drama Stepmom. One of Sarandon’s best-known movies is the 1994 classic Little Women. To this day, many fans look back on the film fondly. And in a recent interview, Sarandon opened up about her own warm memories of making Little Women.

Susan Sarandon has received numerous accolades for her acting

Actress Susan Sarandon of ‘Blackbird’ attends The IMDb Studio Presented By Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019 at Bisha Hotel & Residences on September 06, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. | Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Sarandon was born in New York City in 1946. As a young woman, she developed a keen interest in drama. After attending the Catholic University of America in Washington D.C., according to IMDb, she started her acting career in earnest. Her first acting role was in the 1970 drama Joe. And she quickly followed up her work in the movie with parts in films such as The Great Waldo Pepper and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Sarandon continued acting throughout the ’80s, and by the ’90s, she had achieved superstar status. That decade, she appeared in such popular films as Thelma & Louise, The Client, Dead Man Walking, and Stepmom. Sarandon has received many awards for her work including an Academy Award, nine Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Susan Sarandon played Marmee in ‘Little Women’

In 1994, Sarandon was a huge star, with the ability to choose projects that really mattered to her. That year, she appeared in the book-to-film adaptation of Little Women, opposite actors Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, and Christian Bale. Sarandon played Marmee, the matriarch of a family of four dissimilar girls, who encourages her daughters to be independent as well as kind.

Fans immediately reacted well to Little Women after it was released. Many loved the sweet, optimistic tone of the film and praised the work of everyone in the cast, including Sarandon. It has held up remarkably well, and to many pop culture fans of a certain age, it is one of the defining coming-of-age films of the decade. For Sarandon, making Little Women was a very special experience.

What did Susan Sarandon say about a ‘Little Women’ reunion?

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Sarandon talked about how much she enjoyed filming Little Women. “We had a very unusual setup because the house was a working set,” Sarandon said. “So there was bed baking and candle making, and I had a real homeopathic kit.” She also noted that every one of the actors she worked with were “lovely,” and that she was especially impressed by young Claire Danes, who played Beth March in the period drama, a sickly girl who gives a lot of love to everyone in her family.

“I found all the girls mind-blowing, but Claire Danes, who was 15 at the time, had to do the scene where she comes down the stairs and sees the piano and bursts into tears, and I don’t know how she did that,” the screen icon said. “She was just great.” She’s also open to reconnecting with everyone from Little Women, telling Vanity Fair “I loved all those girls. I would love to have a reunion just to see them all grown up with their babies at this point. It was a special time and a special place.”

