Suspect in Shooting of PnB Rock Identified by Los Angeles Police

The Los Angeles Police Department has named a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock. The announcement comes after the LAPD made several arrests linked to the Sept. 13 shooting.

Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed in a fatal robbery attempt

On Sept. 13, rapper PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was shot at a South LA restaurant while eating with his girlfriend. LAPD Chief Michael Moore said Rock was approached by a gunman who demanded jewelry and other valuable. The two were in a struggle before the gunman opened fire.

According to Moore, Rock’s girlfriend had posted a location-tagged photo of the rapper in a since-deleted Instagram post that revealed his location. According to the LA Times, police are investigating whether social media played a role in the robbery.

PnB Rock was best-known for his song “Selfish,” released in 2016 and peaked at number 51 on the US Billboard Hot 100. He also appeared on the song “Cross Me” with Ed Sheeran and Chance the Rapper and provided uncredited vocals on XXXTentacion’s hit song “Changes.” His last song, “Luv Me Again,” was released on Sept. 2, 2022, and his second and final album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar, was released in 2019.

Los Angeles Police name a suspect after making several arrests

On Wednesday, LA Police identified a suspect involved in the shooting of PnB Rock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Freddie Lee Trone is a person of interest in this case.

“Freddie Lee Trone has been identified as being a person involved in the murder of Rakim Allen,” LA police said in a statement. “He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 for immediate assistance.”

The statement included a photo of Trone but didn’t include any additional details. This announcement comes after the police made two arrests related to the case. LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz said a federal task force arrested two people who are suspected to be involved in the shooting.

A minor was arrested on suspicion of murder, and Shauntel Trone, 38, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder. The police then announced that Freddie Lee Trone is a third suspect in this case.

Freddie Lee Trone has a history of criminal activity

This is not the first time Freddie Lee Trone has been involved with the police. At the time of PnB Rock’s shooting, Trone was on probation after a Feb. 2021 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the LA Times. Trone received a three-year suspended sentence, two days in jail, and 43 days of community service. He was also arrested in August 2020 with a firearm in public with ammunition.

At the time of the 2020 arrest, Trone was on three-year’s probation after being convicted in July 2017 for driving a car with no regard for public safety. In August 2013, he was arrested for assault and received a four-year sentence for the 2012 attack.

